The lighter side of The News: An airport scare, singles night and NY geography

What not to pack when you're headed to the airport

Airline regulations are sometimes a Byzantine maze of do's and don'ts. What is and is not allowed in carry-on luggage can be confusing. Is a half-full bottle of shampoo too big? What about this jar of mom's homemade sauce I'm bringing home?

Then there's the stuff that really shouldn't take a whole lot of thought.

For example, don't pack a loaded gun in your bag and expect to sail through security.

That's the lesson a Clarence Center man learned last week at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, agents doing routine screening of luggage at the Cheektowaga airport spotted what looked like a gun in someone's bag. The agents immediately called NFTA police who opened the bag and sure enough, there was a loaded .38-caliber handgun inside. The owner of the bag had a legal pistol permit in New York – but airports are federal property, and carrying loaded weapons is – how shall we say? – frowned upon.