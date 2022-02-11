The lighter side of The News: An airport scare, singles night and NY geography

What not to pack when you're headed to the airport
Airline regulations are sometimes a Byzantine maze of do's and don'ts. What is and is not allowed in carry-on luggage can be confusing. Is a half-full bottle of shampoo too big? What about this jar of mom's homemade sauce I'm bringing home?
Then there's the stuff that really shouldn't take a whole lot of thought.
For example, don't pack a loaded gun in your bag and expect to sail through security.
That's the lesson a Clarence Center man learned last week at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport.
According to the Transportation Security Administration, agents doing routine screening of luggage at the Cheektowaga airport spotted what looked like a gun in someone's bag. The agents immediately called NFTA police who opened the bag and sure enough, there was a loaded .38-caliber handgun inside. The owner of the bag had a legal pistol permit in New York – but airports are federal property, and carrying loaded weapons is – how shall we say? – frowned upon.
A news release by TSA implied there was never an actual security threat. The traveler was simply apparently unaware that loaded guns aren't allowed on commercial planes. (Guns that are not loaded are allowed in checked luggage, but travelers have to make the airline aware of the weapon's presence so the bag can be marked as safe.) The weapon was confiscated and destroyed and the man is the possible target of a civil penalty in the way of a fine.
The incident allows us to recall TSA's annual (and highly amusing) list of the strangest items confiscated at airport security checkpoints. In 2021, the list included a meat cleaver, a machete and a chain saw.
Seriously, what are these people thinking?
It’s here! “TSA’s Top 10 Catches of 2021!” From bear spray to meth-rritos, our officers found some truly unusual items. They worked hard to keep travelers safe as they returned to the skies. What would you pick as your number one catch? Let us know! #TSATop10 pic.twitter.com/3o2zQs5IrC— TSA (@TSA) January 10, 2022
A Valentine's Day pick-me-up for singles
Being single on Valentine's Day can feel like the opening act of a bad romantic comedy.
But at least Buffalo residents lacking in love can take solace: There is apparently no better place to be single than here.
That's according to a survey completed by LendingTree. The online finance company analyzed a series of criteria that would improve the lives of single Americans and, lo and behold, Buffalo came out on top.
According to the survey results, while Buffalo's median income is below the national average for urban areas, we score very high in other quality-of-life categories.
"Though incomes in Buffalo are relatively low, the area ranks highly across the rest of the board," the report states. "For example, it comes in first in the average commute time category, second in the median monthly housing costs for homes with a mortgage and the median gross rent categories, and third among the percentage of homes where the householder lives alone."
So take heart, lonely singles of the Queen City. Just when you think things can't get any worse you find out they actually can't get any better.
Read that whichever way you like.
Another New York geography failure
Lastly this week, we revisit a favorite topic of Off Main Street: New York geography.
While we again implore Gov. Kathy Hochul to finally settle the "upstate" debate –Where, exactly, is it!? – there are certain things that are beyond question.
For example, Syracuse is not part of Western New York.
Tell that to the writers at Deadline, an online entertainment news website. In an article chronicling the very strange feud between "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson and the city of Syracuse, they referred to the city as being in "Western New York."
Umm, no. Try central.
Then again, maybe is Syracuse "upstate." No one knows.
– Eric DuVall