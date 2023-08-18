A nautical engagement

Dale Witherell wanted to pull off a special proposal for his girlfriend, Carrie Garlapo.

So he took out a Bee Newspapers classified ad looking for a boat owner to help. Dan Penberthy was reading the paper at a Dash's Market in Amherst when, intrigued, he reached out to Witherell.

That's how Penberthy ended up Sunday evening on the Erie Canal, along Ellicott Creek Park in the Town of Tonawanda, a banner strapped to his pontoon boat reading, "Carrie, Will You Marry Me? I love you, Dale."

Witherell was with Garlapo near the water's edge. His plan included a faux message in a bottle and an engagement ring hidden in a seashell. A photographer waited out of sight.

To add some class, Penberthy wore the top half of a circa-1988 tuxedo, with shorts in place of the pants.

Witherell said it took Garlapo a bit to catch on but, once she figured it out, she shook so much he had trouble slipping the ring on her finger.

Steering his boat back to its dock afterward, Penberthy said some women along the shoreline responded to the banner's question with enthusiastic cheering.

Witherell raved about Penberthy, who refused payment.

Asked whether they'll incorporate Penberthy into their wedding, Witherell said, "We probably should consider it."

Penberthy said he was glad to help two people he now considers his friends.

"It makes you feel good," he said.

– Stephen T. Watson

Slow stroll

An escaped tortoise was happily reunited with his family after taking a slow, steady stroll through the Elmwood Village.

A motorist spotted the 22-year-old red-footed tortoise, named Rex, walking on the sidewalk on Inwood Place, according to a social media post from the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The driver called a family member to help and lured Rex into a box. He noticed how friendly Rex was and figured he must belong to someone, so he brought the tortoise to the SPCA shelter in West Seneca, where, according to the post, the new arrival "quickly won over the hearts of the SPCA staff and made friends with everyone he encountered!"

It didn't take long for SPCA officers to track down Rex's owner, reunite him with his family and learn more about his escape.

The tortoise was hanging out in his fenced-in backyard, enjoying the fresh air, when he pushed through some temporary fencing and wandered onto the next street in search of some new friends.

It wasn't the first time Rex left the house, his owners explained.

He may be slow, but Rex loves people and enjoys traveling. His owners often bring him to schools in the area to visit with students.

– Natalie Brophy

Speaking of animals

The bankrupt Bed Bath & Beyond recently closed its last retail store in the region, but not before showing its desperation trying to unload inventory rarely offered in such abundance in Buffalo Bills territory.

Bedsheets, small appliances and yard games were among the last scattered items on the mostly empty shelves and racks in the Clarence store at Main Street and Transit Road – along with a plethora of Dallas Cowboys throws.

We're talking dozens and dozens of blankets – at deep discounts.

A liquidation company manager told Off Main that lots of products cycled through the store during the last weeks from distribution sites across the country.

Sales of the throws were extremely slow, he said, until someone on social media suggested a proper use for them in Western New York.

"Some people are buying them to give to the SPCA for animal bedding," he said.

Here's hoping Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, whose Legends sports consulting company will handle hospitality services at the new Highmark Stadium come 2026, doesn't try the same sales technique in the home of the Buffalo Bills.

Animal droppings might be the least of worries for his sales team.