The lighter side of The News: After their big scores, no trash talk from Hochul but Customs throws some shade

Gov's got game

If the WNBA's New York Liberty wants some extra scoring punch, we suggest this addition to the lineup: Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The governor was in Queens on Tuesday to announce a state investment in energy-efficient, heating-and-cooling window units for New York City public housing apartments.

While there, she and Mayor Eric Adams stopped by a basketball court at the Woodside Houses where, as a crowd looked on, Adams proceeded to miss both shots he took.

Adams then handed the ball to Hochul.

"I promise, I'm going to miss two as well," Hochul said good-naturedly to Adams, according to a video posted on Twitter by NY1 reporter Zack Fink. "That's what teamwork is. You miss two, I miss two."

Hochul bounced the ball once, squared up for her shot and swished it through the hoop to cheers and applause.

The video has been watched more than 39,000 times.

She shoots, she scores!@GovKathyHochul lands the basket shortly after @NYCMayor shot twice and missed. pic.twitter.com/fBGKWL9TCP — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) August 2, 2022

Adams graciously responded to Fink's tweet: "Don't underestimate the gov!"

The Twitter account for ALB Financial Services then chimed in: "Not Surprised. Don't take it personal NYC but Gov Hochul is from Buffalo. Buffalo Basketball has always raised better shooters than NYC Basketball. That's a fact."

Another one of those Buffalo cagers, Tony Masiello, a Canisius College basketball star before serving as a state senator and as Buffalo's mayor, weighed in approvingly.

"Obviously, the governor has game, no matter what the venue," Masiello told us. "Fundamentally strong with a pure shooting touch."

– Stephen T. Watson

Can't beat those Customs agents

Law enforcement agencies aren't necessarily known for their easy wit.

But U.S. Customs and Border Protection gave it a try in a news release this week announcing the seizure of a shipment of counterfeit headphones with a suggested retail value of $25,000.

The haul was seized in July at the Champlain Port of Entry Cargo Facility, in northern New York, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Buffalo Field Operation Office.

"CBP officers discovered zip lock bags of wired earphones located within the shipment," the agency said in the statement. "A physical inspection of the items revealed Beats Tour earphones that appeared to be of poor quality with no labels or invoices."

But it was the subject line on the agency's email that was, ahem, music to our ears.

"FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: These Beats Were Not So Sweet"

– Stephen T. Watson

This app is all fishy business

New York wants to make it easier for both novice and experienced anglers to fish its waters, but there's a lot of information they need – like where to go and what they might reel in.

So state officials are tackling the challenge with a new mobile phone service that offers a single source of information for fishing regulations, state-operated fishing-access sites, stocking information, and photos of fish – once again proving the adage that "there's an app for that."

The new Tackle Box app, which extends off the state's existing HuntFishNY app, lets users cast around for bodies of water, either by name or by panning and zooming over a map, with clickable links from the highlighted waters to get information like driving directions. So there's no excuse to flounder around.

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos noted in a press release that that the information is available "on the fly," but also accessible offline if cell service isn't available.

Just for the halibut, the state tried to bait visitors by highlighting the abundance of prominent fishing destinations that rank among the best in the country, including for bass, trout, salmon and walleye.

The app can be caught in the Apple or Google Play stores.

– Jonathan D. Epstein