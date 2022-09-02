The lighter side of The News: A way with a word; Getting buzzed; Birds of a feather

You're gonna need to spell that

Breakups can often lead to colorful name-calling, but this case of one Buffalo woman from a few months ago probably takes the cake.

Buffalo police officers responded to a home on Lisbon Avenue on May 16, where the victim said her ex-boyfriend was refusing to return an $1,100 gold chain, according to a police report.

Additionally, she accused her ex of failing to pay back a $1,200 loan.

"Victim reports the actions of the suspect are that of a slubberdegullion," an officer wrote in the report.

Merriam-Webster.com defines slubberdegullion as "a dirty rascal: scoundrel, wretch."

Etymonline.com says the word, meaning "a slobbering or dirty fellow, a worthless sloven," dates from the 1610s.

So next time your man does you wrong, you know where to go.

– Aaron Besecker

A buzzworthy move

Stefon Diggs was already famous for being an elite wide receiver, but in Buffalo, he's becoming just as well-known for being a nice guy.

The Bills standout wideout is often seen throwing footballs to kids in the stands and happy to pose for selfies with fans.

On Wednesday, he made a surprise appearance at a back-to-school party with Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown outside the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue that was the scene of the May 14 mass shooting.

Diggs handed out 300 backpacks to children in the neighborhood.

But he wasn't done bee-ing nice.

During a gaggle with reporters, WGRZ reporter Claudine Ewing was asking him about a child at the event who was dancing like Diggs and wondering if he saw himself in the child.

"100% I've been there. I wish I would have had some fun like this growing up. My mom made it happen. More kudos to her for always ..." he said when he saw a yellowjacket dangerously close to a reporter.

"You got a bee next to you!" he said, reaching through the crowd of media and swatted it away.

Then, without missing a beat, he continued about his mom "... for always making it happen," before the yellowjacket came at him.

The insect, like most NFL defensive backs, knew it was out of its league.

– Maki Becker

Name that bird

To the untrained eye, it might be hard to tell one penguin from another.

That doesn't mean they're not worthy of a name.

The Aquarium of Niagara needs your help to name its 23rd successfully reared Humboldt penguin chick. Voting is now live online.

The Aquarium got more than 50 submissions last month when it invited people to make a suggestion for $23. That raised nearly $2,000 to assist with the costs associated with caring for this threatened species and led to three finalists with these three explanations in a news release:

• Cusco - A city in southwestern Peru (Humboldt penguins are Peruvian birds).

• Gus - After Gus Gus, the mouse from Disney's "Cinderella" with a healthy appetite.

• Boldt - Shortened version of the species "Humboldt" and a nod to their speed, which can be up to 25 mph while swimming.

Voting is free and runs through Thursday. The winning name will be announced the next day.

Names of a different bird

You've heard of local chicken wing staples like Anchor Bar and Bocce, both of whom lather their sauces on fried poultry flappers this weekend at Highmark Stadium. But the names of out-of-town participants coming to the National Buffalo Wing Fest are just plain wacky.

Limp Lizard? Yes, that's a growing line of barbecue restaurants in the Syracuse area that churns out sauces like blueberry jalapeño and honey jack.

The Blind Rhino? That's a Norwalk, Conn., pub that isn't bashful about heat, describing "Our Hottest Sauce" as ghost peppers, habanero peppers and "diabolical ingredients."

Tree's Wings & Ribs sounds like it could be a dispensary-turned-wing-purveyor. But in reality, the Royal Palms, Fla., restaurant has a chicken donning sunglasses for its logo and advises eaters to choose their wing heat with caution. "Wings cannot be sent back for being too hot," the menu reads.

It's probably for the best that Barefoot Buddha, a serene, plant-friendly café from U.S. Virgin Islands coming to Orchard Park this weekend, does not sell wings.