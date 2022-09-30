The lighter side of The News: A true beer run; The Buffalo 'Bros'; A Hochul state of mind

Run first, drink later

Don't fret if you forgot that the Turkey Trot, Buffalo's annual Thanksgiving Day race, is an 8K and not a 5K.

Regardless of your race preparation, there will be an intriguing local brew to take the edge off your exhaustion when the race is done.

Big Ditch Brewing Company on Friday announced the release of Turkey Trotter, which president Matt Kahn said is the first beer brewed specifically for the Turkey Trot. He described it as the "perfect finish line beer."

A press release described the Turkey Trotter as a blonde ale with "crackery malt" and "light, hoppy fruit" flavors. The beer is now available on tap and in to-go six packs at the brewery at 55 E. Huron St., in retail stores next week and at the post-race party in the convention center Nov. 24.

The can's art was designed to match the shirts worn in the race, Kahn added, and a portion of the specialty beer's proceeds will benefit YMCA Buffalo Niagara, the race presenter. An annual event since 1896, the Turkey Trot is believed to be the longest continuously run footrace in the world.

– Ben Tsujimoto

Yet another Buffalo connection

If you’ve caught the trailer for the new Billy Eichner groundbreaking rom-com “Bros,” you would have noticed a Buffalo shoutout.

Co-star Luke MacFarlane prominently sports a Buffalo Sabres navy T-shirt with the arms cut off in a park scene with Eichner.

The reason isn’t known for the wardrobe choice, but we have some ideas. Perhaps it’s because MacFarlane, the star of at least a dozen Hallmark movies, was born in nearby London, Ont. and is known to be a hockey fan. (He even took Eichner to a game at the Staples Center in L.A.).

More likely, it’s because “Bros” was originally going to be made in Buffalo. The production was so far along, in fact, that offices for the filmmakers, including producer Judd Apatow, were opened; locations were locked down; accommodations were made for the national crew; a local casting call was announced and props and other items – possibly a Sabres T-shirt – were obtained. That was March 2020, and we all know what happened then.

When Universal Pictures was ready to start shooting the movie again, filming was moved closer to home because of the pandemic, and New Jersey became the primary location.

– Toni Ruberto

A whine of the Times

The New York Times runs a regular feature on its website in which columnists Gail Collins and Bret Stephens discuss whatever is on their minds.

It is usually notable because it shows that two people who have opposite ideological and political views can manage to have a civil conversation.

This week it was notable for another reason.

As they discussed the New York governor's race, Stephens – no fan of Gov. Kathy Hochul – took a swing at her.

"Hochul’s main achievement to date has been to get taxpayers to put up $850 million for a new Bills stadium in Buffalo. That makes her perfect for Albany, which I don’t mean as a compliment."

To which Collins responded: "Yeah, her Buffalo obsession is pretty irritating."

Her Buffalo obsession?

Put aside for a moment the question of whether the only NFL franchise based in New York should follow the trend of getting public money for a new stadium. Instead, focus on where Hochul spends most of her time, devotes most of her electoral attention and has been the beneficiary of billions of dollars in state tax dollars for projects that the Hochul PR machine trumpets. (Hint: Its nickname rhymes with "The Big Snapple.")

On the plus side, neither columnist said Hochul had an "upstate obsession." Small victories.