The lighter side of The News: A triple helping of Buffalove; LaNova's wing-a-palooza; Josh shoutout

Shovel off to Buffalo

It was quite a weekend for Buffalo’s snowy image, with three television programs highlighting the area.

First NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” had an amusing – and doubtless for many viewers, confusing – sketch called “The Holiday Train." Guest hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short and "SNL” cast members Cicely Strong and Kenan Thompson sat at a table together on a train headed to Buffalo to see snow, in a scene reminiscent of one in the 1954 film “White Christmas.”

“I have heard so much about Buffalo, I can hardly wait to get there,” said Martin.

“Wow, a real Christmas in Buffalo is finally happening,” said Strong.

Of course, no Buffalo skit would be complete without a dig at our area. Thompson’s character supplied it.

“I’m just heading there on business,” he said. “The only reason anyone would want to go to Buffalo.”

The quartet did a takeoff of the song “Snow” from “White Christmas” before the kicker arrived: Martin, Short and Strong were actually bears who take the train to Buffalo every year to see snow but fall asleep and hibernate.

On Sunday night, the CBS movie “Must Love Christmas” had a Buffalo element: It revolved around a bestselling romance novelist whose first book, “Bumped in Buffalo,” was set in Buffalo.

She was also headed to Buffalo on business, a book signing to commemorate the 10th anniversary of her first novel.

And then the Hallmark channel carried a movie over the weekend with a Buffalo angle called “The Holiday Sitter.”

A desperate couple enlists the wife’s workaholic brother, who is clueless about children, to babysit their two children while they take a nine-hour drive to Buffalo before Christmas to pick up the baby they plan to adopt.

If all this attention keeps up, it's going to be impossible to keep Buffalo a secret.

– Alan Pergament

Winging it

If you visit La Nova's online store, the assertion appears right at the top of the home page: "Billions of Wings Sold!"

The company repeats the declaration in its ad printed along the boards at KeyBank Center, prompting some recent skepticism from one Sabres fan.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

@garretw5 on Tuesday tweeted a photo of the ad along with: "I’m about to say it. But. I don’t think La Nova has actually sold billions of wings. Thx 4 ur time."

His tweet generated several responses, with some noting their wholesale business but still doubting the touted number.

"I demand an audit," wrote @SabresAfterDark.

"Every time I’ve been at a Sabres game this year I’ve tried to do the math, it just doesn’t check out!" added @JohnMikulec.

Tom Robson, a now semi-retired controller for La Nova, walked us through the wing math.

The company's two restaurants, in Buffalo and Amherst, sell about 10,000 pounds of wings per week, at six wings per pound. That's 3.1 million wings per year. The Amherst location opened 21 years ago. So that's 65 million wings sold from the restaurants since 2001.

But it's the La Nova Wings Inc. side of the business that really drives wing sales.

La Nova contracts with large poultry producers to cook, sauce, flash freeze, pack and ship wings – all to La Nova's proprietary specifications – to restaurants and restaurant suppliers around the country, Robson said.

That division opened in 1994 and today sells between 10 and 15 million pounds of wings per year. The restaurants outside Buffalo prefer smaller wings, so a pound of wholesale wings contains between nine and 13 wings.

Take 12 million pounds, times 10 wings per pound, you get 120 million wings per year. Over 10 years, that's 1.2 billion wings sold. Even assuming wing sales didn't reach that volume immediately in 1994, it's safe to say over 28 years they have sold more than 2 billion wings.

With apologies to our friends at PolitiFact, we rate this claim true. And delicious.

– Stephen T. Watson

Josh Allen, come on down!

Buffalo Bills fan Joseph Hubert got his moment in the spotlight as a contestant on "The Price Is Right" episode that aired Tuesday, and when asked by host Drew Carey if he wanted to give any shoutouts, he rattled off a list as the wheel spun.

"Say hi to my mom, dad, grandma and grandpa, Josh Allen, Lucy ... " said Hubert, who was wearing a blue T-shirt that read "Hey-ey-ey-ey, Come On Down." WYRK's report on Hubert's role said Lucy is his girlfriend, and that she was OK with being listed after the Bills' star quarterback.

Hubert through a Twitter direct message said the show was taped the day before the Bills' season opener against the Rams. Even though he learned after an audition he'd be on the taping, there was no guarantee he'd become a contestant.

Hubert said he won $7,000 and an Xbox on the show.

I made it on the price is right and my episode aired yesterday with a shoutout to josh allen @abbyfridmannTV pic.twitter.com/JYxJ7QN98q — Joseph Hubert (@joehubert716) December 14, 2022