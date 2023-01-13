The lighter side of The News: A not-so-secret code; Scared straight

From 716 to the world

Bill Zunner of Buffalo knew Bills Mafia was everywhere – but he didn’t realize how far-flung fans are until his Twitter greetings to fellow Bills buffs by area code “exploded” this past week.

For more than a year, Zunner – aka @MrMojoRsn53 – had a morning and evening routine of tweeting “Good morning #716” and “Good Night #716,” often adding a #GoBills and #BillsMafia.

“Social media can be toxic if you let it, and this was just a way to keep it positive by throwing some kindness out there,” he said.

No big deal until about a week ago, a Twitter friend in Batavia replied to one of his 716 tweets, “I feel left out! Can you mention #585?”

Zunner obliged by adding the 585 (Rochester area) to his shoutouts. Then it started. A Bills fan from Wyoming asked him to add the 307, someone in Albany asked for 518, a Syracuse fan wanted 315. As of Friday, Zunner’s list of area codes to tweet was 250 and counting – including codes in the UK, Portugal and Nova Scotia.

“I’m a little taken aback,” Zunner said. “I did not realize this was going to turn international.”

As the number of Bills fans asking him to include their area code blew up, Zunner’s twice-daily tweet thread has grown due to Twitter’s 280-character limit.

“I take the previous day’s tweet, copy and paste it into a new tweet, save it and when someone sends me a new area code, I add it in,” he said. The string now takes up five tweets.

The best request so far came from a former Buffalo Bill, retired lineman John Fina, who asked him to add his 520 area code for Tucson, Ariz.

“It’s awesome!” Zunner said. “It makes me feel so good. If I can start someone’s day with a smile, I have to.”

Zunner, an accountant for St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church in Amherst, now spends part of his lunch hour adding new requested area codes to his list. A longtime Bills and Sabres fan, he said he has been to one game this year, the home opener against the Los Angeles Rams (31-10 Bills). He also took his 5-year-old granddaughter to an open practice.

Asked what his family thinks of his 15 minutes of Twitter fame, Zunner said he has yet to tell his wife.

“She tends to get upset because my face is always in my phone,” he said. “I figure I’ll show her this article and say, ‘Look, honey, I’m doing something good.’ ”

– Janet Gramza

A scary misjudgment

Prolific author Stephen King learned a lesson that many before him have learned the hard way: Do NOT make fun of communities in New York State.

The mind behind such literary classics as "The Shining" and "Carrie" maintains a regular presence on Twitter. When the GOP majority in the House of Representatives was taking days to decide who should be the next speaker – ultimately deciding on Kevin McCarthy – King made what he thought was a funny joke.

"The Speakership is like the old joke: First prize is a week in Utica. Second prize is TWO weeks in Utica."

That sound you heard was a collective, indignant gasp coming from just east of Syracuse.

After several Uticans let him know how they felt about the shot he took at their community, a chastened King came back to Twitter: "I sincerely apologize to all the people from Utica I offended. I guess I should have said Cleveland? Or Salt Lake City?" He ended with a laughing emoji.

He should be relieved he didn't say Buffalo. The guy who wrote "Misery" would have gotten a new lesson in what that word means.