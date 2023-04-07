A Super deal

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz spoke to Buffalo News reporters this week as the county, at long last, publicly released documents related to the Buffalo Bills stadium deal.

The final pact came more than a year after the county, state and Bills reached a tentative agreement.

Complicated negotiations of this kind are nothing new for Poloncarz. In fact, he previously wrote up an insider's account of the talks that led, in 2013, to a renewed, 10-year lease for the Bills at their current stadium – with Poloncarz at its heart, naturally.

A reporter asked Poloncarz, "Are you going to write a book about this negotiation process?"

"I might," he responded. He said he's heard other prospective authors might jump in with their own reports on the new stadium talks.

"If they do, they're not going to have the exact story, because only I would," Poloncarz continued.

Another reporter then chimed in: "Where's the agreement that mandates how many Super Bowls the team is going to win?"

"That was a running joke for a while, 'til it started to perturb the team," Poloncarz said. "It's like, 'How many are we gonna get? How many are you gonna guarantee?' "

Still, Poloncarz said, anyone who thought a domed stadium would bring a Super Bowl to Buffalo is dreaming, because the region doesn't have the hospitality infrastructure for an event of that scale.

"So hopefully we have a Super Bowl celebration, but one will never be played here," he said.

We'll take that deal.

– Stephen T. Watson

Icy Hot

Jan. 30 was a typical winter day in Buffalo, with a high of 28 degrees and a low of 22 degrees.

At least, those were the actual temperatures.

But anyone who stopped by the Allen-Medical Campus Metro station saw a fantasy weather report.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

There, a digital screen boasted of summer-like conditions: partly cloudy, with a high of 83 degrees and a low of 72.

In fact, according to one eagle-eyed correspondent, Dan Ward, the screen was stuck on those same "ridiculous" temperatures for weeks.

He sent us screenshots showing the same temperatures on various days extending well into March. And the frozen-in-time forecast always showed the same, balmy temperatures for the upcoming "Sat," "Sun," "Mon" and "Tue," when the high was expected to soar to 88 degrees.

Ward emailed the main Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority address but it didn't prompt an immediate response.

We reached out to the NFTA to find out what caused the glitch.

Employees became aware a few months ago that a software problem had screwed up the weather on the screen, installed four years ago, that also reports estimated arrival times for trains coming into the station, said Helen Tederous, an NFTA spokeswoman.

"The details regarding the ETA are correct but the weather, well, that is aspirational," Tederous said.

They're working to get the problem fixed soon, she said.

Or, they can just leave it as is. By July, it should end up hitting the correct temperature naturally.

– Stephen T. Watson

Should have called an EMTree

You might not think a Facebook account with a serious name like "The Southtowns Scanner" would have a sense of humor.

But social media users intrigued by police and fire news for places like Hamburg and Orchard Park have found themselves chuckling, too.

One example came late last month, when Southtowns Scanner posted "EAST AURORA – Report of an unconscious tree on Buffalo Street near Knox Park." And while the post was an amusing way of noting that a tree was down, commenters quickly added their own quips.

"Good to see this page admin branching out," wrote Facebook user Trav Man.

"Not to be sappy, but they should leave it alone," said another.

"Probably should get to the root of the problem," added Paul Leuer.

One of the best comments was also among the shortest. "It needs to be spruced up," David Reinhardt wrote.

– Ben Tsujimoto