Does that include undercoat rust protection?

The Buffalo School Board on Wednesday learned it would soon vote on a $225 million teachers contract and that longtime teachers union president Philip Rumore would retire at the end of June – both historic happenings for district of 30,000 kids.

But on the momentous day, the biggest contention had nothing to do with the contract; it was the purchase of a new vehicle.

Buffalo Schools' Chief Financial Officer James Barnes and board president Sharon Belton-Cottman argued for about 10 minutes over one item: the proposed $38,000 purchase of a new Chevrolet Traverse for Barbara Lark, the district's new chief of security.

Belton-Cottman said three board members had contacted her about the proposal before the meeting, wondering if the cost was sensible and if there were cheaper alternatives explored.

"The superintendent is not riding in a new car," she said to Barnes. "You cause board members to start questioning what's going on. There's a pattern of basically justifying anything that you want in the district – that happens all the time."

Barnes explained that he and the district's finance and purchasing department landed on the Traverse, which he said was "smack in the middle" of the options and was "best for the wear-and-tear" of Lark's across-district responsibilities.

"Most of us are using used cars with extended warranties on them," Belton-Cottman said of her school board members. "Understand where the board is coming from here."

Still, the car purchase passed the board's vote, 6-2.

– Ben Tsujimoto

Buffalo booster DNA

Luke Russert published a memoir this week, in which two things figure prominently: his world travels and his late father, Buffalo native and "Meet the Press" host Tim Russert.

"My dad gave me the gift of time," he told People magazine this week in a story promoting his book, "Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself."

Despite his busy career, Tim Russert always made time for his son, and one of their favorite ways to bond was watching the Buffalo Bills play football, he said. After his dad was gone, traveling helped him heal. His love for his dad – and affection for the Bills – stayed with him everywhere he went.

That's how he ended up wearing a Bills-themed yarmulke to visit the Western Wall in Jerusalem in 2019.

Raised Catholic, the younger Russert speaks to his dad when he meditates and said he can feel his dad answering back.

"My dad was my best friend," he told People, adding later, "I know he'd be proud."

– Samantha Christmann

A location with promise

Aaron Van Camp, one of Western New York's first applicants to receive a Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary license from the state's Office of Cannabis Management, has settled on a location. He wants to open his pot store at 1244 Niagara Falls Blvd. in the Town of Tonawanda, next to the former Krispy Kreme.

If licensed dispensaries elsewhere in the state are any indication, excited shoppers are likely to swarm the store in droves during its opening weeks and months.

But there is no telling if they will match the crowds that descended on its former neighbor, the doughnut dispensary, when it first opened in 2000, snarling traffic and causing commuter headaches.

We guess it's good they're no longer side by side, although it seems like a missed opportunity for dispensary customers with the munchies.

– Samantha Christmann