The lighter side of The News: A name that works; foolish news in East Aurora; and a 'llovable lloser' in Gowanda

Put Mrs. Arbor on the Tree Board next

As anyone who's ever read over an agenda for a public meeting knows, cities, towns and villages make numerous appointments to a variety of boards and committees.

Typically, the announcements aren't particularly newsworthy. But the name of one guy tapped for the City of Tonawanda Plumbing Board caught our eye this week:

Kevin Faucet.

That's just about the perfect name for a plumber, right? Too perfect, it turns out, as the city learned when he showed up to City Hall to sign the oath for his post.

"No, it's not that 'faucet.' It's 'Fawcett,' like Farrah," he told the mayor's office, and repeated later to Off Main Street.

It's a reference to the actress and 1970s sex symbol that, he acknowledged, "is getting a little old."

Fawcett said he didn't notice the spelling error when he got a pair of letters in the mail from the city.

His business, CEF Enterprises, doesn't carry his name. But he did play off it in an old radio ad for the company: "We treat your faucets like family."

"I came up with that," Fawcett said. "I thought it was pretty good."

– Stephen T. Watson

East Aurora won't get fooled again

Much to the satisfaction of some East Aurora residents – and the dissatisfaction of others – the Tops Markets on Grey Street in the village isn't going anywhere.

But readers of the East Aurora Advertiser had to wonder when the weekly newspaper ran an April Fools' Day issue – clearly labeled "East Aurora Agonizer" – saying that Tops was "calling it quits" because of harassment from angry customers on the "East Auroran" Facebook page.

"We are people, too, you know," the satirical article quoted the Tops CEO as saying. "We're the only game in town to meet all your needs, we know we have you trapped, but we still try."

The satire apparently was mistaken for reality by some readers/residents, because Tops felt the need to post an A-frame sign at its entrance to saying the article was "NOT FACTUAL" and that it wouldn't be going anywhere.

Maybe it felt true to residents. After all, this wouldn't have been the first time the community chased out a big-box store.

Walmart famously was shooed away in the 1990s and loud opposition led Wegmans to scrap its plans for a location just outside the village in 1997.

No fooling.

– Charlie Specht

Better lluck next year

We're not sure how, because we think Eclipse, a nearly 400-pound llama, would have made a spectacular bunny, but the 4-year-old llama from Gowanda was eclipsed in her bid to become the Cadbury bunny this Easter.

The company that makes Cadbury Creme Eggs had a contest for a pet to be a "bunny" in its marketing and advertising campaign.

And Eclipse, a calm, gentle, llama was in the top 10 finalists for the contest, which was decided by online voting.

Diego Comacho met Eclipse at the state fair shortly after she was born. Her mother had died, and her owner was bottle feeding her. Diego, 16, helped out at the owner's farm on weekends, and eventually bought her when she was about 6 months old.

Eclipse looked very regal as she stood tall wearing pink and white bunny ears, traveling around the county to attract votes last month. And while she stays in a barn, she's also quite comfortable lying down in the family's living room.

But she was not able to beat out this year's Cadbury bunny winner: Rose, an English doodle from Cincinnati, who enjoys being a therapy dog and visiting nursing homes.

That's something Rose has in common with Eclipse, who is practicing to be a therapy llama. She has visited schools and is on tap to help out with a summer library reading program.

– Barbara O'Brien

