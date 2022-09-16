The lighter side of The News: A heavenly sign; a sudsy thank you; a hairy situation

Even the clouds say 'Go Bills!'

The signs are everywhere that this could be THE year for the Buffalo Bills.

There's the fact that almost everyone who studies the game for a living considers them a likely Super Bowl contender – or more. There was that drubbing they put on the previous Super Bowl champion a week ago.

Now it seems the heavens also have spoken. And they appear to be saying "Go Bills!"

Or at least that's how Lisa Watkins of Evans saw it when she looked into the sky recently to see a cloud that bore a striking resemblance to a certain charging, red-striped Buffalo.

Watkins – Lisa Fries when she was growing up in the Town of Tonawanda and the sister of renowned local artist A.J. Fries – snapped the photo in Forestville and shared it on Facebook this week.

"This is for all you Bills fans," she said. "For those that don’t know me, I don’t sport. But, I even took this as a sign. I took this picture of the sky. Sure looks like the Bills logo to me. Enjoy your season. I’ll be cloud watching."

Now we're just waiting to see if she spots one of Josh Allen hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Hairy and happy

Speaking of Bills quarterbacks ...

Ryan Fitzpatrick was part of a videoconference Monday for the new Amazon Prime coverage of NFL games, which began its "Thursday Night Football" schedule with the game between Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fitzpatrick still has his signature beard, which led to a question about whether Amazon has asked him to shave it off to appear on television.

He said Amazon didn't seem to care. But much more important people do.

“My daughters and my wife, they don't want to see me without facial hair,” he said. “So that's more of home-life happiness. I’m going to keep the beard.”

No one ever said Fitz lacked intelligence.

– Alan Pergament

Earning the name 'Nickel City'

A new school year means heaps of new stressors for Buffalo teachers. Where else would you hear someone whine: "Chester won't give me my highlighter back!"

Through a new Friday special, Community Beer Works is trying to show gratitude for teachers' work.

Any teacher for Buffalo Public Schools or at Buffalo charter schools that presents a school ID badge to the bartender between 3 and 7 p.m. Fridays receives one drink for 5 cents. The deal applies to the first drink only.

"I've got two kids in the Buffalo Public Schools and I'm deeply appreciative of the work our teachers do to make our schools a warm and welcoming place to learn for our kids," said Chris Smith, co-founder of Community Beer Works.

Smith said initial reaction to the "Five Cent Fridays" social media post included an administrator asking if it was a prank. It's not.

"Our teachers are facing unprecedented challenges and I just want to extend a little grace and love to them," Smith said.

– Ben Tsujimoto