The lighter side of The News: A fond farewell; A ghoulish survey; Justice desserts

Signing (sniff) Off

Amherst Police Senior Investigator Scott Lawida's retirement went viral thanks to a surprise pulled off by his daughter.

Every morning, NBC's "Today" show presents a heartwarming or amusing "Morning Boost" video meant to uplift its viewers.

"We've got a nice one for you," co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said Friday. "A retiring police officer in Amherst, New York, got emotional on his last day on the job."

The video began with Lawida in his patrol car as he read a message into his radio signing off the Amherst Police Department, where he started in 1987.

"It's been an honor and a privilege," Lawida said, thanking his family and fellow officers.

He ended with, "Car 18, Officer 006, is 10-7 for the last time," giving the code for "out of service."

In a twist, the "dispatcher" who called out, "Car 18? Car 18?" was his daughter Maddi, a student at the University of Central Florida who came up for the occasion.

"Congrats on your retirement, Dad," Maddi Lawida said. "You inspire me every day. Thank you for all that you've done."

Scott Lawida, looking at the camera focused on him, said with surprise, "Is that Maddi?"

A woman off camera said, "She's upstairs."

Scott Lawida replied softly, "Appreciate that, Maddi."

Maddi Lawida posted the combined footage on her TikTok page, where the video was liked more than 55,000 times and eventually made its way to the "Today" show.

– Stephen T. Watson

A scary housing market

The prospect of buying a home in the overheated Buffalo housing market might be a little scary, but a survey determined it could be worse.

A recent survey by Real Estate Witch – an appropriately named website for this time of year – found that 47% of Americans would rather buy a haunted house than live in a former meth lab. In fact, the idea of living with some ghosts doesn't seem to deter many homebuyers these days.

The survey of 1,000 Americans found that 58% of homebuyers would consider buying a haunted house, and nearly a quarter think they've already lived in one. Of course, not to lose out on a deal, two-thirds of those potential buyers would only do so for a lower price. But nearly two-thirds of sellers would only disclose a haunting in certain circumstances, while 8% wouldn't disclose it, regardless of the law.

And the report found that ghosts apparently don't scare homeowners as much as mold, termites or foundation problems – let alone unexpected costs or – yikes! – bad neighbors.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

He's shopping for a better robe

You're not likely to get rich working as a town justice in New York State.

Unless your name is Andrew Piraino.

The jurist who metes out punishment to low-level offenders in the Syracuse-area town of Salina suddenly became a millionaire when he took a shot at a new scratch-off lottery game.

Piraino, according to Syracuse.com, spent $10 on a Triple Red 777 ticket at a cigar Shop in Liverpool on Sept. 9 and went to his car to scratch it off.

To his everlasting delight, he looked down and saw that he had won the grand prize of $3 million.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he told the website. “I was kind of shocked.”

Piraino, a judge for 29 years, is taking a lump sum payment of about $1.5 million.

That's a pretty big tax bill. But we're guessing the judge had – ahem – no objection.