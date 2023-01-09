The Left’s attacks may sink Hochul’s chief judge pick. But are they true?

When Gov. Kathy Hochul nominated a new leader of the state’s highest court, pushback from her own party was swift.

Within nine days of the Dec. 22 announcement, 14 Democratic state senators had come out against Hochul’s pick for chief judge of the state Court of Appeals, immediately imperiling his confirmation.

In statements explaining opposition, including a handful the same day as Hochul’s announcement, Democratic senators have characterized Justice Hector LaSalle’s record as “anti-union” or “anti-worker” and, on the issue of abortion, “anti-choice” or “anti-woman.”

Those critiques were based on two rulings selected from his eight years as a state appellate division justice, covering more than 5,000 cases.

Albany Law Professor Vincent Bonventre wishes Hochul had picked a liberal chief judge, one moving the Court of Appeals from a more conservative bent under its prior chief, Janet DiFiore. He sees LaSalle as a centrist.

What could top Hochul's 2023 agenda? Housing, child care and combating crime With nearly four years until the next election, Hochul can set her sights on a longer-term agenda. At the top of her list is making New York a more affordable place to live and raise a family.

But after reading the cases over which LaSalle has been criticized, Bonventre believes attacks from liberal groups and law professors are “completely unfair."

“I don’t think they ought to be smearing him in the way that they are,” Bonventre said. “I am completely supportive of their efforts to try to get the governor to select a chief judge to turn the court around. But they are so adamantly in favor of a liberal chief judge, they started mischaracterizing this really fine judge.”

Hochul has argued the rapid opposition against her nominee was part of a “mobilized effort from the beginning.” She was referring to a 150-member coalition including liberal political groups, progressive nonprofits and more – called “The Court NY Deserves” – that laid the groundwork for backlash, heavily lobbying Democratic senators in recent months.

In late November, a screening panel handed Hochul a list of seven candidates, and the coalition released a report critical of LaSalle and two other “unacceptable” candidates, while praising three characterized as “outstanding.”

The nonprofit that organized the coalition, the Center for Community Alternatives, primarily advocates on criminal justice reform matters and opposes another former prosecutor such as LaSalle leading the state’s highest court.

Blizzard's dead remembered, heroes recognized at Hochul inauguration ALBANY – During her inauguration ceremony on Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul mourned those who die…

In mid-December, a group of 46 law professors also wrote a letter to Hochul stating LaSalle’s decisions betrayed “a cavalier attitude towards reproductive rights, hostility to organized labor, and a worrying insensitivity to due process.” The lead signatory was Noah Rosenblum, an assistant law professor at New York University Law School since 2021, who has been working with the liberal coalition to push progressive candidates.

“The politics of the Court of Appeals in recent years has been unacceptable and damaging,” Rosenblum said in a mid-December interview on the Brian Lehrer Show.

Hochul – who is pro-choice and politically close with organized labor – said on Dec. 23 that she was not trying to meet certain “litmus tests” in selecting a chief judge, but wanted someone “who's going to be looking at every single case, applying the law to the facts, and doing what's right.”

Abortion case

LaSalle was a longtime prosecutor in the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, and in 2014, was nominated by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to serve on the State Supreme Court’s Appellate Division in the Second Department. Since 2021, he has been the court’s presiding judge.

Some Hochul staffers still on agency payrolls despite criticism from good government groups The payment method has helped governors dodge possible criticism for increasing their payroll costs, while shielding certain hires from scrutiny.

In arguing LaSalle has “shown willingness to strike down” laws protecting abortion rights, The Court NY Deserves cites a decision from 2017.

LaSalle joined a unanimous 5-0 ruling in Evergreen Association Inc. v. Schneiderman, which was written by Justice Jeffrey A. Cohen, an appointee of another Democratic governor, David Paterson.

Evergreen Association, a nonprofit operating 12 crisis pregnancy centers in New York City encouraging women not to terminate their pregnancies, was being investigated by then-Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. His office was probing whether the centers were deceptively engaging in the unauthorized practice of medicine, including by locating centers in medical buildings and making them look like medical offices.

Schneiderman’s office served Evergreen with a subpoena demanding documents, and Evergreen sought to quash the subpoena entirely, arguing it was a politically motivated attack on a First Amendment right to advocate pro-life views.

The court found Schneiderman was authorized to serve the subpoena and seek materials “reasonably related to the investigation,” but that aspects infringed on Evergreen staffers' freedom of association and were not "sufficiently tailored to serve the compelling investigative purpose for which it was issued."

Without a search, New York's new ethics panel appoints interim director to permanent post Sanford Berland, who will earn $220,000 annually, had previously been the executive director of the state’s prior ethics oversight agency, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“There is no question that the Attorney General's investigation is of the utmost importance to protecting the health and safety of women,” the ruling stated. “However, it is equally important that such investigation be carried out with respect and sensitivity to the constitutional rights of those involved."

The court approved eight out of 10 subpoena demands, but narrowed them. One sought the name, credentials and educational background of every Evergreen staffer. The court limited the demand to staff providing “medical or medical-related services.”

The two demands that were quashed entirely sought promotional materials the nonprofit publicly disseminated, and documents relating to Evergreen's sources of funding, finding those did not directly relate to the suspected unauthorized practice of medicine.

In its December letter to Hochul, the 46 law professors argued the decision was "shocking."

“It provides no justification for concluding that the (crisis pregnancy centers’) promotional materials or funders were not relevant to an investigation of the CPC’s fraudulent activities," they wrote.

Inside the Albany fight over how electric vehicles are sold in New York State In 2019, New York passed the country’s most ambitious climate goal law, and last year, Hochul signed legislation to phase out the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

Cohen, the author of the opinion, said in an interview that the issue at hand was simply the breadth of the subpoena. It was “absolutely not a pro- or anti-abortion case.”

“To categorize it as such is, at best, misleading,” said Cohen, who left the bench in 2020. “At worst, it is much worse than that. It is being used for, I suspect, political reasons, to raise a red flag to every pro-abortion group in the state of New York.”

Cohen added that the court would "have done the same if the situation were reversed."

Bonventre said that in 1958, the U.S. Supreme Court had issued a landmark, precedential ruling – this one protecting the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

In that case, the attorney general of Alabama subpoenaed the NAACP for the names and addresses of its members. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled the records should remain confidential to protect the NAACP’s members from unlawful attacks.

Rosenblum argues Evergreen had "no First Amendment right to engage in fraud."

"NAACP v. Alabama does not say that membership lists can never be disclosed," he told The News. "It says they implicate a First Amendment right. The objection that I, other law professors and reproductive rights groups have raised isn’t to the fact that court engaged in balancing. It is to the balance that was struck."

Labor rights

LaSalle critics also highlight the 2015 case Cablevision vs. Communications Workers of America District 1.

The Court NY Deserves coalition wrote in August that "Justice LaSalle has indicated that he believes the law should not come to workers’ defense.”

In the Cablevision matter, four judges, including LaSalle, concurred with an unsigned memorandum opinion; the fifth concurred in part and dissented in part.

The Communications Workers and Cablevision were locked in a labor dispute, during which union officials criticized the company. Cablevision filed a defamation lawsuit.

Union leaders argued they were broadly protected from such lawsuits by the “Martin rule,” based on the 1951 case Martin v. Curran decided by the state Court of Appeals. That ruling had barred lawsuits against union officials when they were acting as agents of the union.

But the 1951 case also stated that the plaintiff “could bring another suit” against the union “members themselves” by suing union officials in their individual capacities.

The 2015 ruling mirrored that precedent, disallowing lawsuits of union officials in their representative capacities, but noting the Court of Appeals ruling had “specifically allowed” libel claims against “union members in their individual capacities.”

“Whether or not the individual defendants were acting within the scope of their union responsibilities so as to be shielded by the Martin rule is merely a potential defense to the allegations, and is a matter for discovery and future adjudication,” the opinion found.

Still, in their letter opposing LaSalle, the 46 law professors wrote the ruling created a “technical workaround to allow a giant corporation to sue union leaders."

Whatever the truth, criticism of LaSalle leveled by labor has been impactful.

In an interview on Lehrer’s show last week, the second-ranking Democrat in the state Senate, Michael Gianaris, said such a decision had “a tremendous chilling effect on labor actions in the workplace.” Gianaris came out against LaSalle on Dec. 19 and said he would “take the word of the unions” on the matter.