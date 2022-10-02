The 'land bank' has been a success. But some are now questioning the cost

The Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corp. has long enjoyed its "good guy" status.

Better known as the "land bank," the agency works with area communities to buy vacant land and abandoned homes in foreclosure, fix them up and sell them. Happy homeowners pose with "SOLD" signs in front of new and rehabbed houses that were once unlivable. Local officials join land bank leaders at high-profile ribbon cuttings and describe the organization as soldiers in the fight against blight.

New single-family homes to be built on vacant lots on Adams St.; officials hope program serves as model "We need these single-family residential homes within our community," said Nina Littlejohn, of the Jefferson-Adams-Monroe-Madison Block Club. "We have the green space, we have the lot space, especially at Adams Street at this particular time."

But with demand for real estate soaring and the land bank's ability to get first crack at foreclosed properties at a steeper discount than anyone else, a majority of Erie County legislators have taken a rare bipartisan stance against the land bank. They say it shouldn't have the right to buy derelict homes and vacant land at foreclosure auctions without at least paying all the back taxes owed.

More broadly, legislators said they have concerns about how state law gives the land bank a leg up on competition from other interested buyers who would be required to pay all outstanding municipal taxes and return any additional money from the foreclosure sale to the homeowners who lost their homes.

"The vacant housing market is not what it was 10 years ago when the land bank was created," said Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo, C-West Seneca. "Things have changed. And now we have the land bank going and purchasing properties at a significant discount – whether they're brought to them by the municipalities or not – properties that could be purchased by the free market at auction, and Erie County could recoup 100%."

With Erie County's first foreclosure sale in three years coming up on Thursday, land bank officials made a lengthy, renewed pitch last week to get legislators to support a longstanding policy that lets the corporation keep half the proceeds from any property it acquires and resells, even if it means all back taxes don't get repaid.

Jocelyn Gordon, the land bank's executive director, pointed out that the agency needs the money it keeps to finance new property acquisition, improvement and marketing expenses. Buying properties at a reduced price, without delinquent tax and lien repayment obligations, allows the organization to guarantee that its properties will be rehabbed up to code and eventually returned to the tax rolls.

That kind of guarantee isn't made by other buyers, some of whom may buy a property without the resources to maintain or fix them, Gordon said. Buyers could be from out of town, make little-to-no investment in a purchased property, or fail to follow through on future tax repayment obligations, eventually sending the property back to the auction block.

That's why towns and villages bring properties to the attention of the land bank and send them to foreclosure — because they know the land bank will rehabilitate them properly, she said. She added that many of these properties wouldn't be on the county's foreclosure list if it weren't for municipalities' interest in the land bank taking control of them.

"These properties have been brought to us for a reason," Gordon said. "They’re problem, nuisance properties."

But Democrats like Jeanne Vinal of Amherst and John Bargnesi of the Town of Tonawanda weren't persuaded.

"It's so fundamentally an unfair system," Vinal said. "There's no bidding. There's no indication of what the property would have gone for at fair market value."

She pointed out that under a regular foreclosure action process, if a property was sold for more than enough money to pay off all back taxes, then any remaining amount of money could go back to the home's original owner. When the land bank buys the foreclosed property, not only are counties not guaranteed to get back taxes, but the former homeowners get nothing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Last week's discussions among legislators highlighted the difference in priorities between those who represent more urban or neglected neighborhoods and some who represent more affluent suburban communities, where problem properties that wind up in foreclosure are more likely to receive attention and competition from private bidders.

Chairwoman April Baskin, who represents one of the poorest districts in the city, said that in distressed communities with many decaying homes and vacant properties, the land bank is a blessing. Standing in the way of the land bank's work is irresponsible, she said.

"I have an issue now, personally, with the land bank being framed in a way as though they are taking advantage of people or robbing them," she said. "The whole spirit behind the land bank was to help residents of Erie County."

Lancaster developer chosen to build single-family homes on Adams Street Severyn Development plans to build seven homes on vacant lots on Adams Street, on a block between Sycamore and Genesee streets.

Buffalo has so many derelict properties and vacant land no one wants that it negotiates separately with the land bank, often giving it properties for next to nothing and eating all back taxes owed.

Gordon clarified that some properties the land bank purchases do wind up recouping enough money to pay all back taxes owed to the county.

She used the example of a property in Lancaster that owed $10,000 in back taxes but was acquired by the land bank and eventually resold for $60,000. After expenses to improve the property, the land bank saw net proceeds of $43,500. In that case, Erie County received $21,750, enough to cover all back taxes.

In many other cases, however, the amount of back taxes owed far outweighs the amount the property could ever be sold for.

Of vacant home purchases made by the land bank since 2019, the organization made enough money off the sale of the property, minus expenses, to pay off back taxes in 10% of cases, according to the agency's data. On average, the land bank proceeds covered 45% of taxes owed.

It is a bleaker picture for vacant lots purchased by the land bank, many of which owe back taxes that far exceed the land's value. Land bank data show that in many cases, vacant lots worth a few thousand dollars were saddled with back taxes exceeding $100,000. Only a tiny fraction of back taxes get paid on those properties.

The fact that Erie County charges delinquent property owners a back taxes penalty of 18.5% a year doesn't help matters, Gordon said.

Bargnesi said it is those properties, where the amount owed vastly exceeds the value of the land or home, and would therefore be of no interest to an outside buyer, that the land bank should buy. The land bank shouldn't get to "cherry-pick" the properties it wants before other bidders have the opportunity to buy it.

"The role that the land bank should take – and I understand why they can't take it – is that they should be picking up properties that no one else wants," he said.

Lorigo, a lawyer, said that based on his cursory reading of the law, any distribution of proceeds must be "mutually acceptable" to the land bank and the county. However, a lawyer for the land bank said that without explicit action taken by the Legislature to change the policy, the existing policy remains in effect.

Nevertheless, Gordon said if some mutually acceptable revenue distribution agreement can't be reached in the coming days, the land bank may simply not bid on any properties at Thursday's county auction and may work with the county to come up with a Plan B once the auction is over.

"There’s no intention to stir everybody up and make everybody mad," she said.