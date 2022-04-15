The key question with Bruce Willis and aphasia: Is his case typical or rare?

Speech pathologist Katie Brown is among those concerned that Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia.

She also worries about her clients and others with the neurological disease that limits the ability to speak and process language, the vast majority of whom do not have the mental deficits described in the Los Angeles Times story last month that laid bare the megastar’s condition.

“People are connecting aphasia with a cognitive impairment and it is not,” said Brown, owner of Neuro Speech Solutions in Amherst. “People who have it are still just as intelligent as they once were, however there's that disconnect from the brain to the mouth. They know what they want to say.”

A stroke or brain injury that strikes the left hemisphere of the brain, largely responsible for processing language, typically causes aphasia. It can affect language expression and understanding when speaking, reading and writing.

An estimated 2 million Americans have the condition, the combined number of those with Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

Brown estimates 90% of her 25 clients with aphasia struggle like Willis to communicate but have a greater ability to grasp what is going on around them.

In fact, she provides them business-sized cards they are welcome to give to others they meet, encouraging those people to be patient and talk in a normal tone.

“Aphasia makes it difficult for me to speak,” the card reads, “but I can still understand you. Aphasia does not affect my intelligence.”

The flipside reads in part, “I will ask you to slow down or repeat yourself if I don’t understand.”

Most of her clients are younger than 65. Her youngest are in their 30s, though even children can be afflicted.

“Earlier this week, I was catching up with a client that I only see once a month because he returned to work successfully,” Brown said. “Aphasia doesn't mean that you can never go back to work, you can never have a relationship.”

Lesions develop when the brain is damaged by stroke or other injury, setting the stage for most cases of aphasia. As with other chronic health conditions, symptoms can range from mild to severe, said Brown, who specializes in addressing neurologic communication and cognitive disorders. The nature and extent of language barriers can vary greatly, depending on exactly where and how the brain was damaged, and how badly.

“If you've met one person with aphasia, you have met one person with aphasia,” she said.

Healthy eating, exercise and adequate sleep can help repair the damage, Brown said, while speech therapy sessions can use role-playing exercises to rewire signals in the brain by breaking communication into bite-sized pieces and building from there. For someone who enjoys but struggles to read the newspaper, for instance, she will start clients with short stories, focus questions that foster comprehension, and introduce longer and more complex stories when progress results.

She and two fellow therapists in her practice generally include caregivers in sessions so they can work together to bridge broken channels.

“Communication is a two-way street,” Brown said.

Most treatment costs are covered by health insurance.

The disease also can coincide with other conditions, which Brown suspects could be the case with Willis, though she has not treated him and only knows what has been reported.

It also is possible the movie star has primary progressive aphasia, a less common neurodegenerative condition similar to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia which slowly impedes communication.

“That would be my professional guess,” Brown said.

Speech therapy can slow, but not stop, progression of this and other language deficits that come with Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis, she said.

Jeff Simon of The Buffalo News asked key questions about Willis in a Gusto Sunday column last weekend: Who was watching out for Willis, if he lacked the wherewithal to do so himself? Was he in his malady being cynically and contemptuously exploited for his star value? Or was he providing in his decline for his heirs? Or putting the best face on it? Was he lending his support to young hopefuls in the business?

The answer to the first question remains elusive, and all the rest may be yes.

“We don't know his mindset,” Brown said, “but he was likely aware that this was happening to him. There's generally always an awareness.”

Dementia also could have begun to set in at some point, she said.

What Brown cautions against is confidence in assumptions that people make when it comes to aphasia.

“There's a very large aphasia community,” she said, “and as soon as it started being thrown around that Bruce Willis was having cognitive issues, people got very upset because they work so hard to let others know that even though they can't express themselves, that doesn't mean that they're lacking intelligence, which, unfortunately, a lot of people think. And those are things that can make this so isolating.

"Depression and anxiety are incredibly prevalent with people who have aphasia. It's prevalent with people who have a stroke, but it increases significantly if you have aphasia. People generally lose friendships. They stop hobbies that they used to like. They don't go to their gardening club anymore because they are afraid to talk to people, because they don't want people to think poorly of them.

"Speech therapy can help with that mindset, and confidence, too. It can help them get the tools to advocate for themselves and teach others how to speak with them. The brain is just so amazing that it can rewire itself in many cases … at any age.”

