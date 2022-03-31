The ice boom is still in place, but not for long

The ice boom is not quite fully removed from the east end of Lake Erie, a New York Power Authority spokesman said Thursday.

Lou Paonessa said 15 of the 22 spans that comprise the boom are out of the water, but Thursday’s high winds, combined with breezy conditions forecast for the weekend, caused the work to be suspended until at least Monday for safety reasons.

The boom prevents ice from flowing down the Niagara River and potentially damaging or blocking the water intakes for the hydroelectric power plants on the U.S. and Canadian sides of the river.

International Joint Commission regulations say the ice boom is to be removed by April 1 unless there are more than 250 square miles of ice in the lake. There’s less than that now, Paonessa said.

In ice boom history, which dates back to 1964, the latest the boom has come out of the water was May 3, in 1971 and again in 2019.

Those who are interested in monitoring the work can find a camera feed at iceboom.nypa.gov.

