Every few years, we feel the effects of an earthquake in Western New York.

Sometimes there's an earthquake that is so mild no one notices. Sometimes we feel them, even if the epicenter is hundreds of miles away.

Here are some of the temblors we have experienced.

Jan. 21, 2020: A 1.9 magnitude quake occurred near Ransomville.

March 30, 2020: The earth moved about 1 p.m. near the Orleans County Town of Medina from an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 on the Richter scale, but it was so minor most did not notice it.

March 19, 2016: A 1.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 5:45 a.m. about 2 miles from Attica in Wyoming County.

May 20, 2015: A 1.8 magnitude "microearthquake" took place about 6 miles northeast of Medina.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Nov. 30, 2014: A minor earthquake with a 1.5 magnitude occurred west of South Lockport.

May 18, 2013: A 4.4 magnitude earthquake recorded in southwestern Quebec rattled millions of people on both sides of the border. Reports of the quake came in from the northern Adirondacks to the Thousand Islands, from Syracuse to Buffalo and through the Finger Lakes to the Pennsylvania border.

3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Buffalo, wakes region with boom shortly after 6 a.m. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 3.8 magnitude earthquake at 6:15 a.m. centered on the northeastern edge of West Seneca, near the Lackawanna border.

Aug. 23, 2011: The Buffalo Niagara region felt the ripple effects of a 5.8 magnitude earthquake centered near Richmond, Va.

June 23, 2010: A 5.0 magnitude earthquake centered 35 miles outside the Canadian capital of Ottawa sent tremors through Western New York – from Springville to Lewiston – and at least seven other states.

June 6, 2009: The Village of Attica shook from a morning earthquake registering a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale.

May 22, 2009: A 1.9 magnitude earthquake was detected about 5 miles southwest of Lockport.

Sept. 26, 1998: An earthquake near the Pennsylvania-Ohio border measured near 5.2 in magnitude, and it triggered dozens of calls to police agencies in Western New York.

May 26, 1995: A 3.0 magnitude earthquake centered near Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda shook the Buffalo area.