Buffalo, particularly the East Side, suffers from an absence of trees, lagging behind many cities of comparable size.

That could change after an announcement Thursday that underserved communities in Buffalo and Erie County will get greener, thanks to part of $1 billion in competitive grant money seeded across the country through the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Biden in August 2022.

Buffalo will receive $8 million, Erie County $5.2 million and the Village of Lancaster $255,000 to plant trees.

"Western New York, put on your work gloves, get out your shovels and get ready to dig in because over $13 million is on the way to help Buffalo bloom with thousands of new trees," U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said in making the announcement.

Schumer said he pushed successfully to include a total of $1.5 billion in the Inflation Act legislation to plant trees nationwide, primarily in disadvantaged urban neighborhoods.

"Investing in helping green spaces in our neighborhoods grow not only improves quality of life and air quality, it increases property values, decreases temperatures and so much more," he said.

"This is wonderful news," Fillmore Council Member Mitch Nowakowski said. "My oddly shaped district is the poster child for the need for more tree plantings."

Nowakowski said streets in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood are in great need of more tree canopy.

Elizabeth Licata: Inequity extends to Buffalo's tree canopy "As we struggle to correct all the other imbalances – in housing, food, health, education and more – evening the score on green infrastructure should be a priority," Licata writes.

Tree roots help soak up excess water from heavy rainfall, particularly important in Buffalo since a combination of raw sewage and stormwater runoff drain into local waterways. Trees also absorb carbon dioxide, a leading cause of climate change, and help cool city streets as temperatures grow warmer.

Buffalo's plan for the money calls for "targeted forestation in marginalized, underserved and overburdened communities across the city," where blocks with scarce tree cover are commonplace. A neighborhood education and outreach plan, in conjunction with the Western New York Land Conservancy, would work to involve residents living in those communities.

Erie County plans a similar focus on helping marginalized communities. The county also looks to boost workforce development opportunities by establishing nurseries, training, internships, coursework and scholarships, along with outreach and engagement with community groups.

"We are beyond excited for the $5.2 million in funding for Erie County," County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

"Growing our urban tree canopy is a necessity to provide equitable environmental justice in East Buffalo," Mayor Byron Brown said.

New York State is getting more than $73 million in all to plant trees. Among upstate cities, Rochester is receiving $3 million, Utica $2 million and Syracuse $1 million.