Their grass is greener

One wants to sell you weed and the other wants to kill your weeds.

A local Twitter user recently posted a photo of two flyers mailed to his father-in-law: From Weed Man and The Weed Mann.

Go to Weed Man, or weedman.com, if you want your lawn treated. This company does not sell marijuana.

Go to The Weed Mann, or theweedmann.com, if you want cannabis-adjacent products. This business will not fertilize your lawn.

We see potential for weed-y confusion.

Weed Man, which started in Southern Ontario in 1970, now has more than 300 franchises in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, including a couple in the Buffalo area.

A Weed Man customer service rep said the local franchisees know about The Weed Mann flyers but referred us to corporate headquarters. The company didn't provide a comment.

The Weed Mann flyer said this company has "20+ years of experience in the industry" and "100+ flavors in stock" for shoppers 21 and older.

The website lists scores of varieties of cannabis available for online sale and delivery.

However, a Weed Mann employee, who gave his name as John, told a reporter the company does not, despite appearances, sell cannabis – only cannabis-related collectibles such as decals, jars and custom bags.

The company snagged the name – adding the extra "N" to get a choice web domain – and a phone number ending in -5333, or -WEED, to make it easy for consumers to remember. John said he wasn't aware of Weed Man lawn care until a friend pointed out that flyer to him.

The Weed Mann is trying to stake out a spot in the cannabis marketplace until it can legally sell the drug here, John insisted.

"I'm just trying to find a way to get ahead of the game," he said.

Or, hear us out: They join forces in a combo cannabis-lawn company named The Grass is Always Greener.

– Stephen T. Watson

Meanwhile, over at Shoshone...

Planning Board 1, Critics 0

That appeared to be the score Monday evening after Buffalo Planning Board Chairman James Morrell silenced a vocal advocate of Buffalo's Green Code rules who sought to nitpick details of the city’s proposed new public sports fieldhouse at Shoshone Park.

Plans call for a 34,000-square-foot indoor facility with multipurpose turf fields, a walking track and other community space for youth sports. During the public hearing, the proposal was touted and praised by a parade of Buffalo residents, a Board of Education member, Common Council Member Rasheed Wyatt, parents of athletes and a young woman who used to play at the park and still has young sisters who do.

Then Larry Gottesman spoke. Gottesman, who lives in nearby Crocker Park, didn’t object to the concept but he had plenty of criticism for “how this has worked its way through” the planning process.

“The city seems to not be able to follow its own rules regarding what consists of a parcel,” said Gottesman, whose remarks were echoed by another resident, Jim Rozansky. “It fails so many tests to appear before this panel.”

After the public hearing was closed, a city official – as the applicant in this case – quickly rebutted all of those arguments, noting that the city controls all the parcels and merely has to transfer property between agencies. The right-of-way is grass, not a street, and the entire area in question was previously occupied by a pool, so the level of development is the same.

That’s when Gottesman tried to interrupt again to reiterate his argument. But Morrell – who is familiar with both Gottesman and Rozansky – wasn’t having it.

“I gave you three minutes to speak because that’s your right,” Morrell said. “Now it’s also my right to tell you not to speak.”

The project was approved.

– Jonathan D. Epstein