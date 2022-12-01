The flu vaccine is a good match this year – and cases are rising

If influenza hasn’t already laid you out in bed or on the couch for several days, there is still time to get a flu shot before the late December holidays.

That’s the message the Erie County health commissioner shared after seeing figures for an influenza season that got hot quickly.

“When it comes to flu, any degree of protection against a debilitating infection is worth it,” Dr. Gale Burstein said. “Spending time with family is such a central part of the holiday season. With a quick trip to a local pharmacy, you can prevent days of feeling ill and missing out on time with family and friends. It is also a way to avoid lost time from work and for children, days at school and sports activities.”

The vaccine ramps up within two weeks and offers protection through flu season, which generally starts in late August and can run through May. The jab isn’t perfect. Still, it will lessen the odds you’ll get the flu, shorten the time and severity of a case if you get one and create greater community immunity in the process.

Sound familiar in this age of Covid?

Influenza hit early and hard in recent weeks. Numbers from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were on a steeper trajectory by mid-November than the same time during each of the last five years. They are expected to keep climbing in coming weeks.

New York State health department officials said 15,455 cases were reported the week before Thanksgiving, a threshold not seen during recent flu seasons until weeks in early February.

The 1,647 cases reported in Erie County the previous week, ending Nov. 12, accounted for about 14% of the statewide total. The seasonal county total already surpassed the 2020-21 and 2021-22 season totals – combined, Burstein said.

She noted most people who get the flu aren’t tested for it and that results in many tests not reported to the state, “so these numbers undercount the true burden of disease.”

The vaccine this season looks to be a far better match against circulating viruses, Burstein said.

Effectiveness was mostly woeful during the five years leading up to the Covid-19 pandemic. The CDC estimated rates ranging from 19% to 48%.

Two to four kinds of killed influenza virus go into a shot. They are typically based on those that circulated in the Southern Hemisphere during their colder months at midyear.

The Influenza A virus, which is causing most of the current flu cases, has 29 subtypes; Influenza B has no subtypes but can be broken down into several lineages.

Flu isn't as deadly as Covid-19, but during the decade before the pandemic, it accounted annually for 9 million to 41 million illnesses, 140,000 to 710,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 to 52,000 deaths, the CDC estimates.

The agency estimates that during the flu season before the pandemic started, 38 million people got sick, 18 million went to a health care provider, 400,000 were hospitalized and 22,000 died. It also estimated flu vaccination prevented an estimated 7.52 million illnesses, 3.69 million medical visits, 105,000 hospitalizations and 6,300 deaths.

Flu viruses circulate in considerable numbers this season along with Covid-19 and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). All three viruses cause similar symptoms and come with potentially serious consequences, particularly for young children, pregnant women, older adults and those of any age with chronic health conditions that include asthma, diabetes and heart disease.

There is no vaccine for RSV. The CDC recommends everyone ages 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year. Find out where you can get a flu or Covid shot at vaccines.gov. Prescription antiviral drugs can treat flu illness if they are started early after symptoms arise.