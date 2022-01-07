The first storm of the winter happened January. It probably won't be the last.

It snowed. In Buffalo. In January.

And guess what? It's probably going to snow some more this winter.

+2 Record-breaking winter storm blankets much of WNY, with Buffalo in the bull's-eye The snow band parked itself over a stretch of the Buffalo metro area and pummeled it Thursday, dropping snow at a rate of 1 inch to sometimes 3 inches an hour.

The lake-effect snow storm Thursday that blanketed parts of Western New York shouldn't have surprised anyone, and with Lake Erie still well above the freezing point, there's potential for more lake-effect snow in the near future.

"The lake is wide open," said Steve Welch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo. That means little to no ice covering the Great Lake, which as of Friday morning was at 38 degrees, Welch said.

Another round of lake-effect snow could hit as soon as early next week. Temperatures will plummet, with lows in the single digits and some days seeing highs in the teens.

"That cold weather is coming. There's potential for lake effect snow," Welch said.

But this time, any bands setting up will most likely do so as they typically do: over the Southtowns and Southern Tier. That's because of the direction of the winds, Welch explained.

The storm that walloped the Buffalo metro area Thursday formed as a result of a cold front meeting southwest winds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month