The first storm of the winter happened in January. It probably won't be the last.

It snowed. In Buffalo. In January.
And guess what? It's probably going to snow some more this winter.
The snow band parked itself over a stretch of the Buffalo metro area and pummeled it Thursday, dropping snow at a rate of 1 inch to sometimes 3 inches an hour.
The lake-effect snow storm Thursday that blanketed parts of Western New York shouldn't have surprised anyone, and with Lake Erie still well above the freezing point, there's potential for more lake-effect snow in the near future.
"The lake is wide open," said Steve Welch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo. That means little to no ice covering the Great Lake, which as of Friday morning was at 38 degrees, Welch said.
Another round of lake-effect snow could hit as soon as early next week. Temperatures will plummet, with lows in the single digits and some days seeing highs in the teens.
Thursday's storm almost ignored the traditional snow-belt areas.
"That cold weather is coming. There's potential for lake effect snow," Welch said.
But this time, any bands setting up will most likely do so as they typically do: over the Southtowns and Southern Tier. That's because of the direction of the winds, Welch explained.
The storm that walloped the Buffalo metro area Thursday formed as a result of a cold front meeting southwest winds.
Support Local Journalism
The parameters for the Thursday storm were similar to those of the monster storm that hit in November 2014, Welch said.
"Just not to that extent," he added.
Lake-snow coverage will be more persistent into Friday evening in narrow bands over the hills, with the snow showers diminishing more quickly on the Niagara Frontier, Don Paul says.
Northwest winds are expected Monday.
Before that on Sunday, Western New York will see a little bit a warm up – albeit a wet one.
The day will start out rainy, with a high of about 40 that will drop down to about 30 by late afternoon, at which point rain showers could switch over to snow showers. Anyone headed to the Buffalo Bills' final game of the regular season at Highmark Stadium should dress for cold and wet conditions.
Thursday's lake-effect snowstorm dropped a record 18.6 inches of snow at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, shattering the old record of 7.3 inches.
Depew received 16.6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Other storm totals include Lancaster, 16 inches; Harris Hill, 15 inches; Buffalo, 12 inches; Kenmore, 12 inches; Williamsville, 12 inches; Clarence, 10.7 inches; and West Seneca, 8.5 inches.
Many areas, including the traditional snow-belt areas, got less snow. Glenwood had 8 inches; Boston, 5.1 inches; Eden, 5 inches; Hamburg, 4.5 inches; East Aurora, 4 inches; and Tonawanda, 0.8 inches by 8 a.m. Friday.
But forgive people in Lockport for wondering what all the fuss was about. It recorded one tenth of an inch of snow.