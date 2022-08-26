The Erie County Water Authority plans to move to West Seneca. The town supervisor isn't happy

The Erie County Water Authority has always split its operations between the downtown office space at the historic Ellicott Square Building and its sprawling concrete service center in Cheektowaga. But a few months ago, the ECWA board decided it was time to consolidate its operations and purchase 60 acres of industrial property in West Seneca.

That's not sitting well with West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson since, as a public authority, the ECWA wouldn't pay any taxes on what is the last large vacant parcel of industrial land in the entire town.

"When we have these kinds of unique parcels and they’re taken off the tax rolls, it’s never going to go back on," he said.

He asked if the water authority would agree to pay something toward the town for services such as fire protection, but authority leaders said no. They pointed out that they purchased the land from a private seller and that no public authority or government has any obligation to pay any taxes on real estate it purchases and develops.

Authority leaders also noted that the vacant, industrial land has been available for 29 years and no one purchased it. Meanwhile, the water authority has been paying for costly repairs to the aging service center facility, which was built in 1959, and renting additional downtown space from Ellicott Development.

That's not efficient or cheap, they said. Chairman Jerome Schad said he was surprised to see Dickson send out a public release voicing his objections.

"I’m sorry he’s looking at it from a very narrow perspective," Schad said.

The Water Authority owns a large, concrete service center building on Union Road, where it houses its engineering department, meter shop, dispatchers and trucks.

Meanwhile, the main administration and board commissioners have office space in the more posh Ellicott Square Building downtown. That's where the board meets and also where water authority customers go to have their water bills and other issues addressed, even though the ECWA has no customers in Buffalo.

The annual lease payment to Ellicott Development for the downtown space is $246,144, said Secretary Terrence McCracken.

ECWA leaders have talked for many years about eventually consolidating the split operations into a single headquarters, especially as maintenance and repair costs for its existing service center have added up. The authority finally reached out to real estate brokerage J.R. Militello last fall to find the water utility agency new space.

It settled on 60 acres of vacant land in the West Seneca Industrial Park, on the eastern end of North America Drive. The authority is expected to close on the $3.2 million purchase of the property, sold privately by NANCO company, next month.

Design work would then begin, with construction expected next year and the new headquarters opening in 2024. All contracts for construction work would be publicly bid.

Once the water authority owns the property, the $32,000 in town, county and school taxes that are paid on the vacant land now would cease since no public authority has tax-paying obligations.

"They are entirely within their right to refuse it," the supervisor said. "I’m simply expressing that I don’t think it’s right."

Schad said that the water authority intends to eventually redirect lease payments for its Ellicott Square space to paying off debt for the new building.