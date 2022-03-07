The Erie County state of emergency has ended. What comes next?

In this region, according to the parameters laid out by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Erie County and the rest of Western New York is now considered to be in a "low" risk level for community transmission of Covid-19, based on new cases per week and hospital admission levels.

County cases have fallen below 100 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period, and hospital admissions due to Covid-19 have also plummeted.

"The expiration of the state of emergency does not signify the end of the potential threat posed to our community from Covid-19, but is the end of one chapter in our battle," Poloncarz said when he announced the coming expiration of the state of emergency last week.

The county executive has repeatedly said if another dangerous Covid-19 variant were to come on the scene and hospitalization capacity levels were once again strained, a new Covid-19-related state of emergency might be needed. But Anderson said Monday that no one wants to see that happen.