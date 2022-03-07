The Erie County state of emergency has ended. What comes next?

The decision by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to end the county's years-long state of emergency marked not only a step toward normalcy, but the end of a political battle.
Erie had been among a few counties, outside of New York City, to maintain an uninterrupted state of emergency since the Covid-19 health crisis began in March 2020.
Over time, Republican-supported county legislators and other critics used the state of emergency to attack Poloncarz's expansive and unilateral political powers and mandates, while Democrats accused Republicans of being short-sighted naysayers during a health crisis.
A number of counties, including Monroe County, have reinstated their states of emergency within the past few months due to the holiday and Omicron-related surge in Covid cases. In addition, of state counties that are run by county executives, Albany and Suffolk counties are among those that have also maintained states of emergency due to Covid-19, according to the Albany County Executive's Office and Suffolk County documents.
But both sides found common ground when it came to a reaction for the end of the county state of emergency: relief.
"I’m happy that it’s happening," said Joseph Lorigo, leader of the Republican-supported minority caucus, regarding the state of emergency expiration. "I think it’s long overdue."
Democratic Majority Leader Timothy Meyers said, "I’m just glad to hear that it’s here, that we’re in a better place than we were one month ago, two months ago or six months ago. I’m sure everybody’s relieved to hear that."
Both sides also said they are ready to assist the Health Department with future Covid-19-related priorities, regardless of the lack of an emergency status. The Erie County administration and Health Department officials say that existing county Covid-19 response efforts are expected to continue without interruption.
"Our department is continuing to coordinate and promote Covid-19 vaccine clinics, offer free testing for the community and support testing programs within schools and distribute PPE," spokeswoman Kara Kane said, referring to personal protective equipment.
Poloncarz said in his statement that county-run testing and vaccination clinics will continue, as well as assistance to school districts, as necessary. The county also will continue to help other municipalities with their protective supplies and other needs, though "both of these efforts will be at levels greatly reduced from the past year."
The revised rules give April Baskin the discretion to send new items to committee or table them without yielding the floor, even if other legislators wish to address them.
The county executive also said ending the state of emergency now makes sense because the county no longer has any active emergency orders and Covid-19 numbers continue to fall. When Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state would end its indoor mask mandates for the public and for schools, Erie County followed suit in dropping its county requirements.
"It’s only been a couple of days since the state of emergency ended, and it feels like the world just kept right on turning," said Peter Anderson, spokesman for the County Executive's Office.
Starting this week, New York City also is dropping its school masking requirements, as well as indoor vaccination requirements for restaurant patrons and certain businesses, though the city still maintains emergency status.
In this region, according to the parameters laid out by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Erie County and the rest of Western New York is now considered to be in a "low" risk level for community transmission of Covid-19, based on new cases per week and hospital admission levels.
County cases have fallen below 100 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period, and hospital admissions due to Covid-19 have also plummeted.
"The expiration of the state of emergency does not signify the end of the potential threat posed to our community from Covid-19, but is the end of one chapter in our battle," Poloncarz said when he announced the coming expiration of the state of emergency last week.
The county executive has repeatedly said if another dangerous Covid-19 variant were to come on the scene and hospitalization capacity levels were once again strained, a new Covid-19-related state of emergency might be needed. But Anderson said Monday that no one wants to see that happen.
Poloncarz has pointed out that his emergency powers are conferred by the state and that the Erie County Legislature has no authority to revoke his emergency declarations. He and his administration have also repeatedly stated that the ability to respond quickly to the public health crisis remains vital. That includes accepting, distributing and coordinating equipment, tests and vaccination sites.
Moreover, as long as the county is under a state of emergency, it qualifies for federal, disaster-related funding and keeps the county eligible for federal reimbursements.
But the political pressure for Poloncarz to end Erie County's state of emergency has been high. The county executive went from holding weekly Covid-19 news briefings to holding none since late January, around the time he was facing repeated questions about the continuation of the state of emergency and other unpopular topics.
"I really think, knowing him for as long as I have and knowing how he operates, I think he was avoiding criticism and tough questions that he didn’t want to answer," Lorigo said.
Meyers said he's hopeful that the return to normalcy will be long-lasting and that there will be no need to revisit a state of emergency in the near future.
"We’ll follow the numbers," he said.