The Erie County Fair returns. Will the crowds do the same?

"I still think we exceeded our attendance," he said.

The Queen of Heaven Carnival, which ended July 11, was hampered by two days of rain.

"It was excellent, overwhelming on Friday and Saturday when we had no rain," general chairman Jerry Wszalek said. "Did it set a record? The record is still 2019. We came darn close."

Get vaccinated at the fair and receive a voucher for free fair food The Erie County Department of Health's mobile RV unit will be parked next to the Expo Hall each day offering the Covid-19 vaccine.

Lines at vendors were 10 to 30 people deep, he said.

"We were in the sweet spot as far as Covid; we had the lowest numbers in the community at that point," Wszalek said.

And because organizers did not know whether the fundraiser would be able to take place this year because of the pandemic, it created drive-thru dinners and a sweepstakes, which end Aug. 29. So this year's monthslong carnival activities may set a record for fundraising.

James E. Strates Shows, which puts on midways at fairs around the country, had a slow start after shutting down for nine months last year.