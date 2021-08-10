The Erie County Fair returns. Will the crowds do the same?

As festivals, carnivals and outdoor events come back this summer, organizers are noticing something that bodes well for the Erie County Fair: People are coming back, too.
The 181st fair opens at noon Wednesday for a 12-day run. In the beginning of the year, organizers did not know if this would be the second consecutive year without a county fair. Then the word came in May that the fair could go on, but with a reduced capacity that meant a total of about 60,000 visitors each day.
Plan for online-only ticketing, wider aisles and displays and vendors that may be in different places at the Erie County Fair, as the fair adjusts to the pandemic this year.
In mid-June, social distancing and masking restrictions were lifted. But the question remained: Would Western New Yorkers go to the fair?
If local events are any guide, the answer appears to be yes.
The Eden Corn Festival that ended Sunday saw a strong turnout, and attendance at the Cattaraugus County Fair, which closed Saturday, was up 25% over 2019.
The new fair foods for Erie County Fair 2021 show considerable creativity with an ounce of restraint.
"I just think people wanted to get out, not knowing what's coming at them, if things have to shut back down," said Jeff Winter, president of the Corn Festival. "It was combination of the weather and the year everybody’s had."
Because the change in guidance came late, the festival did not put on two of its big attractions this year, the car show and the parade, and Winter said final figures are not yet available.
"I still think we exceeded our attendance," he said.
The Queen of Heaven Carnival, which ended July 11, was hampered by two days of rain.
"It was excellent, overwhelming on Friday and Saturday when we had no rain," general chairman Jerry Wszalek said. "Did it set a record? The record is still 2019. We came darn close."
The Erie County Department of Health's mobile RV unit will be parked next to the Expo Hall each day offering the Covid-19 vaccine.
Lines at vendors were 10 to 30 people deep, he said.
"We were in the sweet spot as far as Covid; we had the lowest numbers in the community at that point," Wszalek said.
And because organizers did not know whether the fundraiser would be able to take place this year because of the pandemic, it created drive-thru dinners and a sweepstakes, which end Aug. 29. So this year's monthslong carnival activities may set a record for fundraising.
James E. Strates Shows, which puts on midways at fairs around the country, had a slow start after shutting down for nine months last year.
"We started out in December. The attendance was down a little bit at the first two fairs," said John Strates, director of operations for the Strates Shows. "Then, after the stimulus hit in the middle of March, things changed drastically. We went from running about 20% down to about 20% up. And everywhere we’ve been has been ahead of the 2019 numbers."
Each year the fair looks for a passionate and enthusiastic fairgoer who shares his or her love of the fair with family, friends and the community.
So now the fair has one eye on the sky, checking the weather, while looking at 2019's record attendance of 1,238,456.
The fair will conduct a brief ceremony starting at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday at the historic McKinley Parkway gate. In addition to remarks by fair officials, the 2021 Ultimate Fairgoer will be introduced, along with students who have received a scholarship from the Erie County Agricultural Society. Fireworks will go off at noon, and the National Anthem will be performed by the Erie County Fair Marching Band.
Fireworks return this year each day at 9:30 p.m.
Admission is $13.50 per person. Children 12 and under are free, but must have a ticket reserved. Tickets are available online only at ecfair.org. Tickets can be printed or shown on a mobile device at the gate. Ten cents of each ticket will benefit Feed More WNY. There is no additional fee for parking.
The daily schedule is available online at ecfair.org or on the new Fairgrounds mobile app.
Unlimited ride wristbands are available for $30 on the Strates Midway.