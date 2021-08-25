The Erie County Fair returned this year, but attendance was down

Attendance was down at this year's Erie County Fair, but the 12 days of the fair were "bonus days" compared to the canceled 2020 version of the fair, CEO and Fair Manager Jessica Underberg said.

The final attendance for the 12-day event was 981,264, which is a 14% decrease from the average attendance the previous five years, according to the fair.

There was some steamy weather confronting fairgoers. Temperatures hit 85 or above on six days, including the last four days of the fair, and there were several days of rain.

There were some high notes, however.

• The fair reported $318,151 in combined gross sales of 4-H and FFA market animal auctions, up 10% over 2019.

• Strates Shows, providing amusements for the 96th year, had five record days on the midway.

• More than $44,000 was collected in donations for local charities; 335 pounds of produce was donated to FeedMore WNY from the entries that remained at the Ag-Grange Building; and 62 chickens and turkeys from the livestock auctions were donated to FeedMore WNY from the 4-H auction.