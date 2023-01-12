The end of the New Phoenix Theatre: 'It was a little gem'

For more than a quarter century, the New Phoenix Theatre on the Park never lacked for atmosphere or broad-ranged programming.

If the theater sometimes lacked packed houses, well, that was OK, too.

"Although we were never going to be huge, we made a niche for ourselves," said Richard Lambert, the theater's founder and executive director. "You walked in, and it was a hodgepodge of little collections of art tableaus and stuff. The Phoenix might be remembered as a funky little joint that made a lot of people happy for over a quarter of a century."

Lambert also acted and directed in numerous productions at the theater at 95 Johnson Park since its opening in 1996.

A liquidation sale of the theater's possessions was held Dec. 10. The 1884 building has a buyer, pending the sale's approval by the New York State Attorney General's Office since the building is owned by a nonprofit.

Other theater companies performed at the venue, where many in the Buffalo theater community got their start.

Road Less Traveled Productions was one.

"Richard gave me my first professional directing experience at the New Phoenix," said Scott Behrend, executive and artistic director at Road Less Traveled Productions. "I directed a couple of plays for him there, and shortly after that I started Road Less Traveled Productions, and that is where we produced our very first play in 2003.

"The New Phoenix Theatre under Richard's leadership was an important incubator of new talent and new theater companies for most of its existence. It also reflected Richard's eclectic personality, vision and design that was definitely embedded there," Behrend said.

The venue included a second-floor rehearsal space and a third floor where Lambert lived in the early years.

Lambert had hoped the building would remain a theater, perhaps with some of its space reimagined for other purposes.

But he doesn't expect the building to remain a theater. One person who expressed interest in buying the building wanted to keep the theater but backed out after calculating the renovation costs, Lambert said.

The prospective buyer, Chris Wan, said all options remain. The theater was put on the market for $480,000 and the ultimate sales price was $380,000.

Because a nonprofit owns the building, the proceeds of the sale, if it goes through, will be divvied up among other nonprofits.

While Lambert will not receive any of the sales proceeds, "the one gift I do get is making a bunch of smaller companies happy," he said, referring to the proceeds being distributed among nonprofits.

In the early days of the New Phoenix, "if someone said here's a check for $25,000, I would have been ecstatic and doing cartwheels," he said.

The death on Dec. 28, 2022, of Mark Moretti, Lambert's husband and the theater's board chairman, led to the closing of the New Phoenix.

"I didn't have the energy to do it without him," said Lambert, 63, who relocated months ago to St. Petersburg, Fla.

Lambert bought the 6,300-square-foot building for $43,000 in 1995, and donated it to the New Phoenix in 2001. He did that so it could be eligible for grants to repair the roof, windows and other needs he couldn't afford.

"I thought I could be a big fish in a small pond, when I was just grateful to be swimming around," Lambert said. "We didn't do the top-tier stuff, not what Randy and Vincent did," he said, referring to Randall Kramer, executive and artistic director of MusicalFare Theatre, and Vincent O'Neill, co-founder and former artistic director of Irish Classical Theatre.

But those in the industry credit Lambert for his work.

"I think the New Phoenix Theatre was a little gem," O'Neill said. "I loved their varied programming. I thought Richard was a good leader."

O'Neill also liked how Lambert used the theater as a flexible space, continually coming up with different configurations.

"It was a theater that was popular, and the programming was varied, so it attracted a broad audience and was one of the better theaters in Buffalo," he said. "Losing Richard is a big loss."

Betsy Batar, a former New Phoenix board member, also lamented Lambert's departure.

"All he's ever done is pour his blood and tears into everything related to that theater," Batar said. "It was just a labor of love for him."

Lambert said he's not sure what the future holds for him.

"I have to figure out if there is a next chapter, and what I am supposed to do when this funk lifts," he said.