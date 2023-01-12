The drag brunches were successful and unlawful until Aurora changed the law

The two drag brunches at Angelina's Gastro Pub last fall were a success, but the Town of Aurora restaurant ran into a problem because town zoning law did not allow drag shows without a special permit.

While some community members spoke in favor of the law, the Town Board changed the law late last year.

"Male and female impersonation, or 'drag,' as it is commonly known, is viewed by many as a form of artistic expression protected by the First Amendment," Town Attorney Brigid Malone read from a prepared statement at a board meeting last month. "The fact that something is being performed by an impersonator does not automatically render it sexual or erotic in nature."

Angelina's hosts a lot of events: breakfast with Santa, sushi-making class, jazz bands, rock bands, oldies bands, football nights and benefits for good causes.

One popular event caught the attention of the Town Board: drag queen brunch. A drag show was considered an adult use under the town code, and required a special permit from the Town Board.

The town zoning code used to define an adult entertainment cabaret as "A public or private establishment which is licensed to serve food and/or alcoholic beverages and which features topless dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators or similar entertainers."

And Dec. 27, the board voted unanimously to remove the words "male or female impersonators" from the code.

"Regular brunches were not really panning out, and some friends came to us and suggested that we host a drag brunch," Bernadette Singer, operations manager at Angelina's on Seneca Street, told Town Board members at a public hearing last month. "We were taken aback that this event would violate town code."

She questioned the fairness of the code, with some men dressing as women at Halloween. Town historian Robert Lowell Goller said he has dressed as politicians, including Susan B. Anthony and Nancy Pelosi, for fundraisers for the Historical Society.

"We need to look at this code because it is discriminatory," Goller said. "I don't know how you enforce it without checking someone's anatomy to determine what their gender is."

Singer said the brunch, open to those 21 and older, sold out in three days. Then the restaurant learned that a special permit was required.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Some at the public hearing asked why the shows went on without a permit.

"If these people want to be good neighbors, I’m not sure why they haven't followed the law," David Torke of Geneva Road said. He opposed removing the four words from the code, and suggested instead that the town undergo a complete code revision and change all the gender references.

Singer said the drag shows are inside, and minors are excluded because alcohol is served.

"The drag queens that dance for us are regular people with regular jobs," Singer said. "They're never naked. They're never topless. They're not strippers, and they don't show any inappropriate body parts. They have costumes and they dance."

She invited board members to the brunch so they can see for themselves.

A number of speakers supported the restaurant and the change to the code.

"I have attended both drag brunches at Angelina’s, and I can tell you exactly what happens at one of those events," Denise Brinton of Gerard Avenue said. "People like me, women around 50, professionals, having a good time, drinking some mimosas and enjoying the show."

David Peltan of Church Street said drag shows are not outlawed but have certain restrictions, such as the special permit. He opposed removing the restrictions.

"Nobody has argued anything other than this was adult entertainment," he said. "You pass this law, they can do it anywhere they want , however they want, it's not going to be age restricted anymore."

A couple of residents noted that the Seneca Street restaurant is next to the Agape Bible Fellowship Church, which has services Sunday mornings at the same time as the drag brunches. Adult uses are prohibited within 500 feet of a house of worship.

The town attorney said the inclusion of male or female impersonators in the definition of adult cabaret was not aimed at regulating sexually explicit speech. She also said she did not think the old code could withstand a constitutional challenge.

"The definition casts a net that is far wider than the type of speech and expression that a government is permitted to regulate," she said.