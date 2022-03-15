The dogs were trained by inmates. Now they will keep veterans company

Capt. Jeffrey Kolbe of the county correctional staff said the participating inmates all handled each of the dogs.

"They slept in their cells. They were responsible for taking them outside to do their business. They were responsible for training them the other times when they weren't with John and Chris. They were out in the rec yard. They were in the common areas training these dogs. They did a great job. In addition to the hour training, they had a lot of homework to do," Kolbe said.

Kreiger said the idea of training dogs in jail first came up in 2018, but it was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues. He said when Filicetti became sheriff, "the program came to life."

"When we talked about this a couple years ago, it was a no-brainer," Filicetti said. "We thought about it: Where's the negative in this? We're helping our people that are in the facility, our incarcerated population, we're helping dogs and we're helping veterans at the end of the program. It's a win-win-win for all of us. To say it's a great success is an understatement."

Some of the dogs were a challenge to train, Kreiger said.