The cost of safety: OT for stadium, arena security under scrutiny

The way Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick sees it, the Sheriff's Office is paying big bucks to some of its highest-paid appointees for security work at Bills games and using flawed accounting for security associated with Sabres games and other events held at KeyBank Center. He wants to know why.

"I don't think you can ignore that issue," Hardwick said.

The way Sheriff John Garcia sees it, his office is responsible for the largest security undertaking in the state during Bills games; is justified in sending his most experienced command staff to handle security at stadium and arena events; and says it shouldn't matter as long as Bills stadium security is fully reimbursed.

He noted that the past week just saw two summer concerts and a Bills preseason game requiring security and traffic details.

"I'm going to have my best people there," Garcia said.

Appointed Sheriff's Office administrators collectively receive more overtime pay, by far, than those in any other county department or elected office. Over the past year, they have collected more than $700,000 in overtime. More than a third of that amount came from stadium and arena security work, according to a Buffalo News analysis of overtime pay data provided by the Comptroller's Office.

That doesn't include overtime paid to full-time union deputies and officers and seasonal workers, who account for the bulk of the security detail at many of these games and events.

Hardwick, a Democrat, sent Garcia a letter last month asking the sheriff to respond to a set of questions after a 2020 audit of internal controls in the Sheriff's Office found numerous problems with how KeyBank Center security expenses and reimbursements were being recorded. Hardwick also added new questions about stadium overtime pay.

Garcia, a Republican, said he can't account for everything that happened under former Sheriff Timothy Howard and is surprised Hardwick would dredge up a 2-year-old audit. He called some of Hardwick's questions "illogical" and "condescending."

Assigning staff to ensure public safety, especially at Highmark Stadium, is his domain, he said, not the comptroller's.

He also said the lack of security payment agreements for KeyBank Center is a problem that the administration bears some responsibility for.

"I'm coming in here in 2022," he said. "How is it that there was no contract signed before?"

Even though the original audit is 2 years old, Hardwick said, Howard never properly responded to any of the findings. Both Garcia and Hardwick assumed their new roles as sheriff and comptroller in January.

"I wouldn’t expect that John was aware of this, but certainly some of the people around John were aware of this and should have been working to address this," Hardwick said. "But apparently, nothing got done."

Appointee overtime

The issue of appointed Erie County administrators receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash overtime, unlike other counties, has led to both public anger and scrutiny.

Former Republican Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw raised the issue of department commissioners and other high-level political appointees receiving more than $1 million in overtime pay starting in 2020 amid the Covid-19 health crisis. Previously, most appointed "managerial confidential" or "MC" employees could not receive cash overtime.

But the practice of top-level, appointed administrators in the Sheriff's Office receiving paid overtime for stadium and arena security work, and receiving reimbursement from the Bills, goes back many more years.

The county operates under the security agreement negotiated as part of the last stadium lease deal in 2013. That agreement requires that at least 128 security staff be present at Bills games.

It also states that "under no circumstances" should the number of managerial confidential deputies assigned to do security work for the Bills exceed six.

That's likely because part-time, on-call deputies who provide security typically earn $36.66 an hour, but full-time administrators can earn more than $50 or $60 an hour.

In response to a Buffalo News request, the Comptroller's Office provided information showing that from August 2021 to late July 2022, 20 appointed administrators received overtime pay, including nine hired or promoted by Garcia in January. Five others either retired during this time period or reverted to their civil service positions.

Because of personnel restructuring that occurred after Garcia became sheriff, an apples-to-apples comparison and ranking of stadium pay for all top staff from August to July is not possible, but five earned more than $20,000 in stadium pay, more than a fifth of their base annual wages. Had Garcia not made changes to his command staff in January, that number would likely have been higher.

The top stadium overtime earner was John Greenan, who filled in as undersheriff last year and now serves as chief of administration. He received $34,000 in stadium overtime and more than $75,000 in overall overtime over the last year.

The argument

Hardwick said it falls under Garcia's purview to decide what is needed to keep stadium patrons and staff safe, but he and his staff question whether those decisions are being made in the most cost-effective way.

"No one is saying we shouldn’t protect the public," he said. "The question is the mix of employees. When you’re talking about the MCs, you’re talking about some of the highest-paid employees in county government, and many of them are not sworn police officers."

Garcia said he has no regrets about sending top supervisory staff to Bills games, particularly his undersheriff and chiefs. Given the many mass shooting events over the past five years – which Garcia spent 2½ pages listing in his response letter – the county can't afford to loosen its security controls and command structure it has in place, he said.

He rotates his working administrative personnel at the stadium, depending on who volunteers, he said.

Greenan receives the most stadium pay because he volunteers most often, Garcia said. Other appointed staff, who don't appear to have any supervisory role, such as two who handle public relations work, could play a role in incident reporting and are assigned to more minor duties, such as traffic control, he said.

All staff who work stadium and arena events are either sworn police officers or peace officers, who have more limited arrest authority, Garcia said.

In response to Hardwick's questions about whether the Sheriff's Office is sending more than six managerial confidential employees to handle stadium security, which the Bills agreement prohibits, Garcia responded that he will send whoever he needs to adequately protect public safety.

He noted that at the Bills vs. New England playoff game in January, he was so short-staffed that he had to order officers and command staff to show up.

"The issue isn’t having too many people working there," he said. "The issue is not having enough people working there."

Accounting weaknesses

Pegula Sports and Entertainment may own the Bills, Sabres and Bandits, but how the Sheriff's Office bills and receives reimbursement from PSE for security work for each of these teams is murky.

A 2020 county audit faulted the Sheriff's Office for being able to provide no verifiable information regarding how it was charging the team ownership for security work at KeyBank Center. Among the accounting weaknesses found under Republican Mychajliw, and further outlined by Democrat Hardwick:

• No contract exists between the county and PSE for arena security. Reimbursements are being made without any basis for what should be charged or the value of the work done. The 2020 audit found the Sheriff's Office repeatedly ignored requests for names, dates of service and hours worked.

• Two transactions in 2019 for $60,000 and $120,000 that appear to be related to KeyBank Center lack required documentation, prompting questions about where this money came from and what it was for.

• While the Sheriff's Office was asked to create and use separate vendor identification and budget lines to separately track KeyBank Center security costs and reimbursements, neither of those things happened.

Garcia said all security work for the Bills home games is fully reimbursed by the team. He also said Sabres, Bandits and other events at KeyBank Center are charged to the Bills stadium overtime line because "it allows for the maximum possible reimbursement."

Not all expenses charged to the stadium pay account are reimbursed by the Bills, but the Comptroller's Office said it lacks the information to provide a detailed breakdown.

The stadium security agreement does require the county to bear the cost of traffic-related stadium work.

Garcia also said he doesn't know how nonstadium events are reimbursed.

He suggested reaching out to the county's budget office. But administration spokesman Peter Anderson said it would be the Sheriff's Office that is responsible for billing the team for security-related costs and making overtime decisions.

Change needed

The sheriff said he is troubled by the lack of a security agreement for KeyBank Center because there is a disparity between the security manpower for Bills games versus security for the Sabres and other arena events.

"There should be a separate contract for the arena," he said, "and I don’t know why that’s not in place."

The 2020 comptroller's audit recommended the sheriff enter into a contract with the team or whomever would be responsible for reimbursing the county for arena security work. That was never done.

Garcia said he has no independent ability to bind the team ownership to a security plan for either KeyBank Center or the stadium and has not been invited to participate in ongoing negotiations for the new Bills stadium, which would include an updated security plan. As sheriff, he said, he should have a seat at the table for both conversations.

Hardwick said that if the Sheriff's Office needs to make changes to its stadium overtime and KeyBank Center accounting procedures, now is the time.