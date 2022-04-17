 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Como in Niagara Falls will remain open after unsuccessful online auction

Tried and true dishes from Buffalo's oldest restaurants

The Como Restaurant, 2220 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls, opened in 1927.

 Sharon Cantillon/News file photo
The same Niagara Falls families that have run The Como Restaurant for the past 95 years will continue to own the Italian eatery after an online auction held last week failed to find an acceptable buyer. 

Real estate broker Louis Rizzo said Saturday the Colucci and Antonacci families "did not get a successful bid" during the 48-hour auction, which opened Monday. 

Bidding started at $475,000, with a minimum sale price of $725,000. At least one offer was made on the restaurant, according to the Niagara Gazette. Rizzo, an associate broker for Howard Hanna Real Estate, would not say how many bids came in. 

Italian immigrant Frank Antonacci opened the longstanding Niagara Falls restaurant in Pine Avenue's Little Italy district in 1927. The Como has since expanded to two other locations: on Niagara Falls Boulevard across from the Niagara Falls airport and on Center Street in Lewiston. 

All three were included in the auction and remain for sale. In the meantime, The Como will remain open, serving homemade pasta, pizza bread and meatballs, among other Italian favorites. 

"Their immediate intentions are to grow their business and their brighter days are ahead of them," Rizzo said. "Coming out of the pandemic, restaurant businesses got hit hard and they're making their comeback. They've been there for 95 years. They lived through a depression and they lived through a recession. They'll live through this and they'll move on and continue to grow the business."

Rizzo told The Buffalo News in March that The Como's owners were selling the family restaurant because no one in the next generation wants to take over running the business. 

The restaurant was put up for sale in August 2020. It was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, Rizzo said, as restaurants were forced to shut down and international bridge closures kept Canadian customers away for more than a year.

The Como has been through numerous remodels over the past 95 years.

The original restaurant, at 2220 Pine Ave., boasts a large dinning room, bar, four banquet rooms and a deli. The restaurant is open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday, and the deli is open Monday through Saturday. Banquet rooms are available for events and parties. 

There will not be another auction, Rizzo said, but the restaurant is still for sale. The owners are waiting for the right deal to come along. 

None of The Como owners could be reached for comment Saturday. 

"It needs to be the right deal," Rizzo said. "They had some opportunities that just weren't right for them."

