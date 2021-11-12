The case for boosters? Breakthrough infections coming from earliest vaccine recipients

“Some of the people won’t respond to the vaccine because of their diseases, and some of them won’t respond to treatment. Those are a lot of the people we’re losing now," said Dr. Thomas Madejski, former president of the Medical Society of the State of New York, who practices in Medina and Albion.

"When you look at the people who have been vaccinated and do get Covid and succumb, most of them have another comorbidity that suppresses their immune system or puts them at higher risk," Madejski said.

At the beginning of New York's public vaccination rollout in January, shots were in short supply, and the state limited them to senior citizens and those with pre-existing conditions or jobs in professions that involved a lot of public contact.

Now, it seems, that protection is wearing off, and that could be a factor in the region's rising positivity rates.

Some officials and doctors have said the region's positivity rate, higher than elsewhere in the state, can be blamed on a lower percentage of people being vaccinated than in other regions. Shiley said he does not believe that is the case.