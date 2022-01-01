The Buffalo News staff honored in 2021 for reporting, photography and design

Reporters, photographers and editors at The Buffalo News were honored in 2021 for coverage that brought readers inside every corner of Western New York life – from the fallout of Covid-19 to the Buffalo Bills’ playoff run.

• Reporters Dan Herbeck and Lou Michel were cited in June by the New York Publishers Association for distinguished feature writing for a series of stories on the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing. Twenty-five years after the April 19, 1995, bombing, they revisited the attack and its impact for a series of stories that showed the bombing still hold lessons for today. Photographer Sharon Cantillon’s work on the project earned an Award of Excellence from the Society for News Design.