The Buffalo News staff honored in 2021 for reporting, photography and design

Reporters, photographers and editors at The Buffalo News were honored in 2021 for coverage that brought readers inside every corner of Western New York life – from the fallout of Covid-19 to the Buffalo Bills’ playoff run.
• Reporters Dan Herbeck and Lou Michel were cited in June by the New York Publishers Association for distinguished feature writing for a series of stories on the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing. Twenty-five years after the April 19, 1995, bombing, they revisited the attack and its impact for a series of stories that showed the bombing still hold lessons for today. Photographer Sharon Cantillon’s work on the project earned an Award of Excellence from the Society for News Design.
• Columnist Sean Kirst was honored for distinguished column writing by the New York Publishers Association for a collection of work that made issues of enormous scope intensely local and personal for readers.
• Sports reporter Jason Wolf was honored by the Associated Press Sports Editors in March for explanatory writing for a story that explored how the original Sabres franchise papers were lost and for longform feature reporting on a story on how the National Lacrosse League’s first Black MVP went unacknowledged.
• A team of reporters, editors, photographers and designers were honored by the Associated Press Sports Editors in May for daily, Sunday and special sports sections that featured, among other coverage, the Bills’ 2020 playoff game and Sabres coverage. Photographers Derek Gee and Harry Scull Jr. were also cited for drone videography and action photography, while the entire sports staff was honored for a series that chronicled the impact on sports during the early Covid shutdown.
• Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss was named a newspaper picture editor of the year by the National Press Photographer’s Association. Curtiss and Deputy Design Director Terry Lew were also part of a team cited for picture editing in 2020.
• Photographer Sharon Cantillon received a national first place honor from the National Press Photographers Association in March for a photo project on a Buffalo family’s struggles with remote learning. Work on the project by Cantillon, Curtiss and Lew also earned an Award of Excellence from the Society for News Design.
• Photographer Harry Scull Jr. in April was named photographer of the year for the New York-International region in the National Press Photographers Association’s clip contest for a collection of photographs that included the Covid shutdown, racial justice protesters and a lightning delay during a Toronto Blue Jays game.
• Photographers Sharon Cantillon and Mark Mulville, along with Photography Director Cathaleen Curtiss, earned Awards of Excellence from the Society for News Design for portrait collections of people in the pandemic. Mulville drove all over the region to photograph 2020 high school seniors who experienced a final year like no other, while Cantillon documented the faces of frontline workers.