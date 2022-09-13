The Buffalo News introduces new comics and puzzles

A late 19th century rivalry between press giants Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst kick-started the popularity of comics in the United States. Through the years, comic strips have evolved. New cartoonists have ushered in change to the strips that inhabit the "funny pages."

Like modern comic strips, newspapers have continued to evolve.

Changing reader habits, the internet, the 24-hour news cycle and new technology necessitate this evolution as we strive to fulfill our primary mission: providing solid local news to readers. To support that mission, we’ve expanded our coverage of Buffalo Niagara’s changing economy in Buffalo Next; updated BuffaloNews.com to an easier to read, and more visual, format; launched new podcasts, including Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers and PlayAction; and continue to tell stories of resilience and community action in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Tops Markets in May.

While we continue to evolve as a digital-first, community-minded local news organization, we must constantly evaluate how we’re investing our resources. More than ever, our investments must be keenly focused on continuing to bring you the best local news coverage possible, every hour of every day.

Starting today, you’ll notice a new slate of comics, puzzles, advice content and other features in our print edition. Readers will have access to legendary comics like Peanuts and Garfield, a challenging crossword puzzle from the Los Angeles Times, a thoughtful advice column in “Ask Amy” from Amy Dickinson and, of course, a daily horoscope. And you will now find additional “funny page” comic strips exclusively on our E-edition platform. You also will have access to almost 500 comic strips, dozens of puzzles and several new syndicated columnists on our website.

The new E-edition-only comics pages are available starting today. And the rest of the hundreds of available digital-only comics, puzzles and columns are available on our website now, as well.

We’re excited about the new lineup of features content, and we hope you enjoy it. But we also recognize that many of you might no longer see a particular comic strip, puzzle or advice columnist that you enjoyed. We invite you to explore the additional comics, puzzles and columns in our E-edition and on our website. Many readers have a long history with comic strips and look forward to reading their favorites. Our new lineup provides the opportunity to discover what may become new favorites.

We sincerely thank you, our readers, for supporting us in our continued commitment to invest in the people and tools that make it possible to bring you the best local journalism available today.