The Buffalo News, Buffalo Newspaper Guild reach tentative agreement

The Buffalo News and the Buffalo Newspaper Guild on Friday reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract.
"The News was committed to reaching a fair deal that will allow our business to adapt and grow," said Tom Wiley, president and publisher of The Buffalo News. "This contract accomplishes that goal and positions us well for the future."
The agreement is subject to a ratification vote by the Guild's members.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.