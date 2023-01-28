The Buffalo History Museum is collecting memories of the Blizzard of 2022

The Blizzard of 2022 was one for the history books and the Buffalo History Museum has already started to make sure it will be fully remembered.

The museum is looking for photos, videos and objects from the blizzard, along with written and audio testimonials. They can be submitted tinyurl.com/blizzardBUF.

“Blizzards leave an indelible mark on our collective memory, and the tragic weather event that gripped our community last month will never be forgotten,” Museum Executive Director Melissa Brown said. “By collecting the community’s stories and creating a historical record of the Blizzard of 2022, we can ensure that future generations will better understand the gravity of this storm.”

Physical artifacts related to the blizzard will be considered for the collection on a case-by-case basis. For information about donating objects from the big storm, email Walter Mayer, senior director of collections, at wmayer@buffalohistory.org.