The blizzard revealed a gap in coordination efforts between the city and county

When it comes to the Christmas week blizzard that killed more people than the notorious Blizzard of '77, virtually all local leaders and emergency response teams agree on one thing: At the height of the storm, there was little anyone could do.

But what happened after the winds died down is another story. When Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was asked about how the city and county were – or weren't – working together on recovery efforts four days after the blizzard ended, Poloncarz couldn't hold in his mounting frustration with the city's lack of progress any longer.

"It's embarrassing, to tell the truth," he said in a statement that would make national headlines.

Poloncarz later apologized for the timing of his comment. But his remarks highlighted the well-worn fact of life that Buffalo, for a variety of reasons, takes longer to dig out from snow emergencies than other communities in the region.

It also revealed that while the city and county must work together during disasters, they don't always work together well. And the blizzard response left a lot of room for improvement.

What went wrong? A generational blizzard exposed fatal flaws and generates fierce second-guessing The blizzard that swept through Buffalo Niagara late last month caused widespread devastation and prompted serious questions about why, in key ways, the municipal response was lacking.

That's not to say no coordination took place. During and after the blizzard, Buffalo's fire commissioner, who serves as the city’s emergency services coordinator, was present at the county’s Emergency Operations Center. In addition, the county’s chief of staff and the city’s deputy mayor and deputy chief of staff talked regularly by phone.

"Every day, multiple times a day, sometimes overnight," said Buffalo Deputy Mayor Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney.

Brown also said the city's Public Works and Parking commissioners coordinated with the county "all day, every day."

However, the Buffalo Police Department did not have a representative at the county’s center until late Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, county officials said. No one from the city’s Public Works Department came to the center to coordinate until Dec. 26.

City leaders also did not participate in the daily conference calls the county made available to all municipal leaders to share and receive information and requests.

“They were invited,” Poloncarz said of the city.

Brown said the city's response was good but could have been better.

"We really want to learn from this experience," he said, "but we started out our response to the storm collaboratively."

That collaboration was tested during and after the storm. At one point, on Dec. 27, both the city and county scheduled news updates on the blizzard for the same time, something officials said they tried to avoid. Poloncarz was irritated when a Buffalo spokesman purportedly called the timing of the county’s news briefings “irrelevant” to the city’s.

That's when Poloncarz publicly pointed out the city’s lack of participation in key meetings and bluntly stated that the county has more resources to handle snow clearing and should just take over.

"I just don't want to see this anymore," he said. "I'm sick of it."

Poloncarz later clarified that he was not criticizing the city’s police, fire or public works departments for their work while the blizzard raged.

“They went through hell, like everyone was going through,” he told The Buffalo News.

Brown said the city’s focus during the first four days of the storm was life safety, rescuing stranded motorists, helping emergency vehicles get around and working with National Grid to get power restored to more than 20,000 city residents, the most of any municipality.

Afterward, the attention turned to plowing. More than 600 pieces of equipment from across the state were working in Buffalo at one point.

Poloncarz continues to express concern about how the city prioritizes money, resources and personnel to address potential emergencies. Brown countered that it's the county's responsibility to help any municipality facing a once-in-a-generation emergency.

While Poloncarz apologized for the timing of his criticism, he reiterated that the city needs a better equipped Emergency Operations Center of its own; greater investment and spending on equipment and contractors; and a dedicated, full-time emergency manager.

"When I say dedicated, I mean that’s their job 365 days a year," he said, noting that both Amherst and Hamburg have such a manager.

Poloncarz estimated that of about $12 million spent so far countywide on blizzard response and recovery efforts, about $5 million of that was just to cover contractor work in the city. He also noted that the county annually purchases five new snowplowing vehicles, at a quarter of a million dollars each, to keep its fleet in good repair.

"You can’t nickel and dime your way through one of these snowstorms," he said.

Buffalo officials said a lot of money in the capital budget for this year was earmarked to purchase four additional snowplows and two loaders, which will be delivered in August. Eleven other pieces of equipment also were authorized, as well as $100,000 to purchase a Fire Department mini-ambulance with specialized tracks for navigating areas that a regular ambulance can't.

The county has no legal responsibility to clear a single mile of road in Buffalo, because none are county owned, Poloncarz said, but ultimately, the county and state were responsible for clearing two thirds of the city's streets.

Brown said it's a responsibility, not a favor, for the county to assist and provide the same services to city residents that it provides to residents in other parts of the county.

"No entity, no city, no town, no county has 600 pieces of snow-removal equipment," Brown said, "so any community that got hit with the storm impacts that Buffalo did would need assistance, and everyone knows that."