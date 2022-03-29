The Bills are staying and getting a new stadium. Experts weigh in: Is that worth the money?

“Whether you like it or not, this is the way the market works right now,” Drew said. “I watched the St. Louis situation play out over a period of years. It’s the classic example of how not to do a stadium deal.”

Value of a team

According to Matheson, the value of a team to its fan base can be estimated through hard-to-quantify measures that take into account ideas like the civic pride that comes with having a team and being able to go to games.

A study conducted in Jacksonville with Jaguars fans before they built a new stadium two decades ago found that the fan base valued their team at about $80 million in government subsidies.

While it may be higher for the Bills because there is more of an attachment to the team in Western New York, that number still would not come close to $850 million, Matheson said.

“There’s tons of things that economists can value easily, and we’ve thought about ways to do it and the people who have done it have not found intangible value that’s immeasurable,” he said.