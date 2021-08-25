The bigger picture behind restoring Hoyt Lake: It plays 'huge role' in health of an ecosystem

There are also plans for hydrology studies to make sure returning the creek to the lake won't cause unintended harm, she said.

The creek currently runs under the walkway along the south side of the lake before surfacing close to where the lake begins to turn east. The smell of sewage, after a heavy rain, or an algae bloom, can be prominent.

"But there are also days when it is gorgeous and beautiful, and we want to make those days more often than not," Jedlicka said.

A century ago, the lake wasn't actually a lake, but a wide part of Scajaquada Creek. But the creek was so polluted that it was tunneled underground.

"The lake wasn't created to be this beautiful aesthetic, this jewel and this icon," Jedlicka said. "It was because the creek was so polluted and it was a last-ditch effort to salvage what they could."

Sprinklers and a fountain near the eastern end of the lake aerate the water. But it's time for a natural answer by creating wetlands and no longer being confined by artificial boundaries created over a half century ago, Jedlicka said.

"The more you can restore the ecosystem as nature intended, the healthier it is and the easier it is to maintain it," she said.