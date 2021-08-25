The bigger picture behind restoring Hoyt Lake: It plays 'huge role' in health of an ecosystem

From the grand staircase on Lincoln Parkway, the serene Hoyt Lake offers a picturesque summertime view with its water lapping pink swan boats and rowboats.
But all isn't well with the water.
Some of the lake's problems are visible, such as occasionally stagnant water and algae blooms. Others are not easily seen, like high levels of bacteria and the muck and debris in the soil and sediment at the bottom of the lake.
The polluted water has prompted Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper to work on an ambitious restoration plan to restore the health of the lake and possibly pave the way for it to eventually connect with Scajaquada Creek.
"I think the community is fed up living with polluted waterways, and I think we're fed up with living with the uncertainty and unknowing about the health of our systems," said Jill Jedlicka, executive director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.
"Hoyt Lake is for us the logical next step to carry on the progress we started with the Forest Lawn creek and wetlands restoration effort," Jedlicka said. "We need to move beyond incremental progress and start fixing the entire ecosystem."
The cost is expected to be in the neighborhood of $15 million to $20 million, Jedlicka said.
Waterkeeper plans to seek funds from the state and federal governments and local philanthropies to pay for the dredging and restoration of Hoyt Lake, the same approach used to help clean the Buffalo River and complete a creek and restoration project in Forest Lawn.
Ten to 15 technical studies have been completed, with a few more left, she said. The final studies are expected to be completed by 2024.
Construction work could begin that year or 2025, Jedlicka said. The schedule could be affected by possible funding from the expected infrastructure bill now moving through Congress and also a decision expected in 2022 on whether to redesign Route 198, which could shape the future of Scajaquada Creek, she said.
The project has the support of Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy and the City of Buffalo, which owns the park.
"Having them in the lead is all the assurance we need to partner with them and explore what is possible," said Brian Dold, the conservancy's director of planning and advocacy.
Letting nature work
The unnatural transition around the lake from land to water leads to other environmental problems, including poor spawning habitats and lack of shelter for young fish and waterfowl.
So Waterkeeper wants to dredge the lake to remove contaminants and bring back two wetland bays and possibly add a third wetland, expanding the lake's size in the process.
"We do know the lake needs to be dredged and are getting some final data, including testing on that to know what we're dealing with," Jedlicka said.
There are also plans for hydrology studies to make sure returning the creek to the lake won't cause unintended harm, she said.
The creek currently runs under the walkway along the south side of the lake before surfacing close to where the lake begins to turn east. The smell of sewage, after a heavy rain, or an algae bloom, can be prominent.
"But there are also days when it is gorgeous and beautiful, and we want to make those days more often than not," Jedlicka said.
A century ago, the lake wasn't actually a lake, but a wide part of Scajaquada Creek. But the creek was so polluted that it was tunneled underground.
"The lake wasn't created to be this beautiful aesthetic, this jewel and this icon," Jedlicka said. "It was because the creek was so polluted and it was a last-ditch effort to salvage what they could."
Sprinklers and a fountain near the eastern end of the lake aerate the water. But it's time for a natural answer by creating wetlands and no longer being confined by artificial boundaries created over a half century ago, Jedlicka said.
"The more you can restore the ecosystem as nature intended, the healthier it is and the easier it is to maintain it," she said.
Looking at the ecosystem
Restoring the creek is complicated.
Runoff and direct discharge from stormwater pipes from Cheektowaga, Buffalo, Depew, the Town of Lancaster and the Village of Lancaster have long polluted the creek.
The Buffalo Sewer Authority uses various technologies to address the problem, and the Town of Cheektowaga is also showing a reduction of stormwater overflows, Jedlicka said.
But more has to occur before it's possible to reintegrate the creek into the lake, she said.
"We are not in a position right now where we can reconnect the creek to that lake because of the ongoing sewage inflows into the system," Jedlicka said. "There is still groundwater exchanges happening in the creek, and we do know down the line, for a truly healthy system, it would be good to reconnect that creek to the lake."
She said the lake can be designed so that in future phases the creek connection can happen.
"We're not just talking about improving a pretty little pond," Jedlicka said. "It's a living system, and ultimately if we respect it, it has a huge role to play in the health of the entire Scajaquada Creek system. The project matters for the health of the entire ecosystem, and ultimately our drinking water."
The Scajaquada Corridor Coalition, which includes Waterkeeper, advocates making the creek's restoration central to the redesign of the Route 198 corridor now under consideration.
'Black and nasty'
Joe Koessler, president of Buffalo Maritime Center, which oversees the boat rentals, said people often ask about the condition of the lake water.
Those questions have been heard more often, he said, since ridership on Hoyt Lake is now six times higher since the fiberglass "floatmingoes" arrived last summer. The center recorded 25,000 rides in 2020 and projects more this year.
Koessler got a sense of how bad the bottom of the lake has become while moving the concrete anchor buoys in the center of the lake, where the depth reaches 12 feet.
"When we pull them up, it smells like sewage," Koessler said. "It's black and it's nasty."
He's excited about the prospect of cleaning up the lake.
"I especially like that there are plans to add some wetlands and a little surface area to the lake by expanding it a little bit," Koessler said. "I would love to see the sewer situation cleaned up so that they can ultimately connect the creek to the lake."
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.