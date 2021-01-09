'The best day of my entire life' – A home playoff game like no other

With so many fans unable to attend in person, supermarkets were jammed with people holding game-watching parties at home.

There was a steady flow of customers at Tops Markets on McKinley Parkway in Hamburg doing last-minute shopping at about 12:30 p.m.

Jeannine Allen was there with her brother Jason Garra to pick up Labatt Blue for her beer-battered onion rings and because “I forgot the ketchup for the sliders.”

Garra said: “This is the most pumped the city has been in 25 years.”

Allen said this season was tough because for the past 15 years she worked inside the stadium on the crew handing out giveaway items to fans as they entered, a role that gave her the chance to watch the action for free. “Never missed a game,” she said.

Allen, no relation to the Bills QB of the same last name -- “I wish!” -- said her family knows how psyched she is for the team. “Everything was Bills for Christmas this year," she said.

The coveted game tickets were late Christmas gifts of a sort for those fans, like Voegtly, who got their hands on them.

Voegtly said it was easy to get into Bills Stadium and to have his photo ID and negative Covid-19 test result checked by game-day staff.