Metro Buffalo is now at least a temporary home to hundreds of undocumented immigrants who may well claim a right to stay in the United States based solely on their argument that they would be persecuted in their homelands.

But it will likely be years before a judge decides whether any of those people – some who came here on their own and some bused here recently from New York City – really do qualify for asylum, a legal shelter that the United States provides to those who would face grave danger back home. And every time another asylum-seeker from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba or some other troubled nation crosses into the United States, that backlog of asylum cases grows, as does the legion of undocumented migrants now living in limbo in cities across the country.

That being the case, even some of the most fervent supporters of legal immigration say America faces an asylum crisis that’s overwhelming cities from Brownsville to Buffalo.

“I hate to say this as a progressive person, but the federal government has the responsibility to protect our borders,” said Dr. Myron Glick, founder and CEO of Jericho Road Community Health Center, which runs the Vive Shelter for asylum-seekers. “And if they realize that millions of people are crossing that border every year, then they can’t ignore that. They have to say: ‘All right, we know there’s going to be a downstream problem, whether it’s in El Paso, Texas, or in New York.’”

For now, Glick said, the federal government needs to provide localities with the resources to deal with the migrant influx – but he added that the government can’t stop there. He favors comprehensive immigration reform, including reform of the asylum program that now finds itself overwhelmed with many people who won’t qualify for asylum.

“The brokenness of the whole system, from the federal level on down, is just causing a lot of suffering,” he said.

What went wrong

The asylum crisis was rooted in good intentions. After more than 120,000 Vietnamese fled their own country after the end of the Vietnam War, Congress in 1980 formalized the process for welcoming newcomers who left their homelands to flee danger.

The Refugee Act of 1980 created two paths for such people to come legally to America. Under the U.S. refugee resettlement program, people register overseas, get vetted by a United Nations agency and the U.S. government and then settle in America with the help of a refugee resettlement agency. Buffalo’s burgeoning population of Burmese and Somali families came here largely through that program.

But that same law drew up new rules for those seeking asylum here. Asylum-seekers arrive here on their own and then file a claim with the government, arguing that they would be in danger back home because of their race, religion, nationality, politics or group affiliation. Then immigration court judges review their cases and determine whether they truly would be in danger and ought to be offered legal status as asylees in the United States.

The trouble is that over time, the number of asylum-seekers simply overwhelmed the system designed to review their cases. Despite the election of a new president who vowed to build a wall at the Mexican border, 146,074 people in 2017 filed asylum claims in the United States, up from 83,190 the year before. According to U.S. Department of Justice statistics, the annual number of asylum claims fell under 100,000 in only one year since then. And in 2022, the figure reached 256,770, a number that’s likely to be exceeded this year.

Why do so many people keep fleeing to the United States to claim asylum? David Dyssegaard Kallick, director of the Immigration Research Initiative, said it’s partly because the immigration system offers few other pathways for obtaining legal status.

“This is clearly not the way the asylum system was designed to work,” Kallick – who has long touted the benefits of the separate refugee program – said. “It wasn’t designed for this volume of people coming in, and that’s why it’s going to probably be more than four years for these people to get their cases heard. And that’s just wrong. That’s just a broken system.”

Proof of the system’s brokenness can be found in its statistics – which indicate that migrants are indeed seeking asylum as a last-resort way of staying in the United States when they aren’t really in danger. According to statistics compiled by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University, the six immigration judges in Buffalo and Batavia heard 1,760 immigration cases between fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2022–and rejected 70% of them.

But conservatives argue that New York City is partly to blame for the more than 100,000 asylum-seekers who arrived in the city in the past year. In response to a lawsuit in 1981, the city established a “right to shelter” policy for homeless men that was later extended to cover women and families, essentially saying the city had a mandate to put a roof over their heads. And that, Daniel Di Martino of the conservative Manhattan Institute wrote in a recent blog post, makes the Big Apple a destination for asylum-seekers.

“New York City’s ‘right-to-shelter’ policy is already encouraging people to leave their countries, and it could summon tens of thousands of additional migrants, further straining the city’s already stretched resources,” Di Martino wrote. “While compassionate in intent, the policy is unsustainable.”

Proof of that can be found in upstate metro areas such as Buffalo, which now house migrants bused north at the behest of New York Mayor Eric Adams because the city’s shelters were full.

More than 600 migrants were bused to Buffalo, but only about 500 remain because some have left the area or the program. That figure doesn’t include the number of asylum-seekers who came here on their own. Many of them end up at Jericho Road’s Vive Shelter, which has been over its capacity of 120 for months, prompting Vive to seek shelter for about 40 people elsewhere – first at SUNY Buffalo State University, then at a rectory and a local hotel.

Glick, of Jericho Road, said the Biden administration has made the migrant crisis worse by striking an agreement with Canada this spring under which migrants would arrive in that country only over staffed land borders. That agreement shut down a much-used unstaffed border crossing in the North Country and, in essence, forced more asylum-seekers to stay here instead of Canada.

“That had a huge impact on our work, because in the past, Vive has been more like this underground railroad helping people to get into Canada,” Glick said. “But now that’s reversed and we have, you know, instead of 70% or 80% of folks going up into Canada or moving elsewhere, people are stuck in Buffalo.”

Can it be fixed?

With hundreds of thousands of new asylum claims being filed every year, immigration judges in Buffalo and elsewhere just can’t keep up.

So what can be done about it all? Gov. Kathy Hochul said the answer doesn’t lie in Albany.

“This crisis originated with the federal government, and it must be resolved with the federal government,” she said in a speech on Thursday.

More specifically, any resolution would have to start with Congress – which has been in a state of partisan paralysis on the immigration issue since the last major reform bill was passed in 1986. Generally speaking, Republicans favor finishing the wall at the Mexican border while Democrats favor finding a legal pathway not just for many asylum applicants but for the millions of undocumented immigrants who have been living in the shadows in America for years. And with the two parties unwilling to compromise on those two demands, there hasn’t even been a serious bipartisan attempt at immigration reform legislation since 2013.

Still, the Buffalo area’s two members of the House offered the same solution that aims to deal with the immediate asylum crisis.

“If I were asked to appropriate any money to this crisis right now, it would be to hire a SWAT team of judges” – including retired judges – “to come in and clear this caseload,” said Rep. Nick Langworthy, a Republican who represents eastern and southern Erie County and the Southern Tier. “Bring them in from all over the country to get this settled. Those that aren’t entitled asylum, we’ll be happy to escort you back to Mexico. And those that deserve asylum, by all means this country welcomes you.”

The six U.S. Immigration Court judges in Buffalo and Batavia could use the help. According to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), those judges faced a backlog of 2,364 cases as of July.

But those two courts weren’t even close to being among the most overburdened in the country. More than 100,000 people were waiting for their immigration cases to be cleared in Miami, while more than 90,000 were enduring the wait in New York City.

With that many people waiting, it takes more than four years and three months for the average asylum-seeker to get a court hearing, TRAC reported.

Amid such statistics, Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, suggested the very same solution that Langworthy suggested: more resources for the immigration courts.

“What you need is to to expedite the process of adjudication,” Higgins said. “And clearly, the resources for that do not exist. Congress, if they wanted to do something about this issue, they could they could start there and provide an expedited adjudication of these these asylum claims.”

For Langworthy and Higgins, the agreement on immigration pretty much ends there. Langworthy opposes speeding up the granting of work visas to asylum-seekers, saying that would only draw more migrants to America. Higgins favors it, saying working migrants could ease the labor shortage.

Langworthy, like many Republicans, said: “Fixing the problem begins with sealing the border.” What’s more, he called the situation “a crisis of choice,” arguing that the Biden administration actually wants would-be asylum-seekers to flood across the border.

Higgins, meanwhile, argued that Republicans “weaponized” the immigration issue for political gain and therefore don’t really want to solve it.

“What Congress is doing is pointing fingers and blaming everybody else from county executives to governors to to the president, but it’s not helping the situation at all,” Higgins said.

In other words, Langworthy and Higgins echo the partisan divide that has left Glick mightily discouraged.

“Because of the political nightmare that is Washington, there isn’t the political will to actually have a comprehensive immigration policy that dictates who can come in and how we handle this and how we treat people well and how we protect the border and then downstream, how do we get communities the resources they need to handle this,” Glick said. “And so, instead, we have a disaster.”