In 2001, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery board of directors, concerned about a lack of space to exhibit its world-renowned art collection, produced a strategic plan that called for “a major architectural project on the museum’s campus.”

That began a process that culminates Monday with the opening of the Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building at the renamed Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

The path to get there, like most projects of this magnitude, had its stops and starts before Gundlach, who grew up in Amherst, offered the first of a series of matching grants in 2016, ultimately footing fully one-third of the $195 million cost. New York State gave $46.6 million, with the two contributors providing nearly 57% of those construction costs.

“When Gundlach came in with the matching gift, that was the electric moment when all of a sudden the sparks really flew,” said Charlie Banta, who has been on the Buffalo Fine Arts Academy’s board since 1997 and served as its chairman from 2002 to 2009. “It catalyzed all the work that happened prior to that.”

The Buffalo AKG Art Museum stands for John J. Albright, Seymour H. Knox Jr. and now, Gundlach.

It took 15 years from the time the board established the goal of a “major architectural project” to when Gundlach jump-started fundraising. It’s taken seven years since June 2016, when he offered his first matching grant, to complete the project.

Douglas Schultz, the museum’s director from 1982 to 2002, said the museum correctly saw the need to expand the campus, despite an overly ambitious timeline.

“Because of the significant growth of the permanent collection over the previous four decades, following the completion of the 1962 addition, the study identified the need for a major new addition that would open in 2012, during the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Buffalo Fine Arts Academy,” Schultz said in a statement to The News.

Schultz and Charles Balbach, then board chair, were both coming to the end of their tenures when the strategic plan was produced.

Banta, who co-chaired the strategic plan committee, succeeded Balbach in 2002 and oversaw the implementation of the plan’s first phase. Louis Grachos, who succeeded Schultz in 2003, remembered being impressed by the plan when he started at the museum.

“It was such a thoughtful, smart and literally step-by-step process of how to advance the museum to ensure not only its long-term stability and longevity as an important cultural institution, but to find ways to celebrate its outstanding collection,” said Grachos, now the executive director at SITE Santa Fe.

Grachos and Banta worked together on the building project, meeting with architects and visiting potential off-site locations for expansion. The sites included the vacant DL&W Terminal in the Cobblestone District and the historic Grace Millard Knox House on Delaware Avenue.

A preliminary study and rendering was initiated with architect Richard Gluckman to see what an expansion of the museum might look like on the current site. Renderings were also done for the DL&W.

“Renovating an existing building was seen at first as a less-expensive option than starting from scratch, but in the end it didn’t make financial sense for the museum to operate on two separate campuses,” Banta said.

“None of these buildings would have met museum standards for the collection, but would have been great for temporary shows,” Grachos said, noting that the Albright-Knox had a show at the vacant Central Terminal. “In the end, expanding the footprint on the current site was the right choice.”

The Great Recession of 2008 put ideas for enlarging the campus on hold over the next few years.

Leslie Zemsky, who succeeded Banta as board chair in 2009, initiated an architectural competition in 2012 with Grachos to develop a master plan, leading to the selection of the American-Norwegian firm Snohetta.

Thomas Hyde, who succeeded Zemsky in 2015, said the board still wasn’t ready for an architectural plan because they didn’t have a clear idea for what to do on the Albright-Knox campus.

But the proliferation of historic preservation and the level of community support it was receiving in Buffalo – including at the Darwin Martin House, Richardson Olmsted Campus, Guaranty Building and Shea’s Performing Arts Center – contributed to the sense of possibility at the Albright-Knox, Grachos said.

“These were all really important steps for the cultural community, and a part of the success of what you’re seeing now in Buffalo in being a destination for architecture and arts and culture,” he said.

Grachos also introduced new ways to engage the public and reinvigorate the collection, casting a new light on the museum.

Hyde and Janne Sirén, the current director who succeeded Grachos in 2013, decided to stage another competition – but rather than seeking an architectural design or style, they sought the best partner they felt they could work with. The process led to the board’s campus selection committee in 2016 to choose the firm OMA and specify Shohei Shigematsu as the architect to design what would be the three-story, glass-and-marble Gundlach Building.

Shortly after that, Hyde remembers getting a call.

“Janne told me to sit down because we had 11 weeks to raise $30 million between June and Labor Day,” he recalled.

After weeks of conversation with Sirén, Gundlach had offered to kick-start a capital campaign that June with a multilayer matching grant. He would give $42.5 million if the museum raised $30 million from the private sector and $20 million in 11 weeks. They topped that number by nearly $9.5 million, bringing the total with Gundlach’s contribution to $101.5 million. That included the gifts of 20 families who called themselves the 21st-Century Founders and gave $1 million or more.

“It was certainly the largest capital campaign drive by any cultural organization in the history of Western New York,” Sirén wrote in the museum’s new “Collection Handbook.”

“We weren’t sure this was possible,” Banta said. “We hadn’t done all the things you do before setting out on a capital campaign. Succeeding was incredibly empowering.”

The museum shared the concept design for the campus publicly in 2017. One proposal, to construct an exhibition space above the sculpture garden of the 1962 building, now the Seymour H. Knox Building, was discarded early on after concerns raised by preservationists.

Current Chairwoman Alice Jacobs began her tenure in 2017, in the middle of the capital campaign and the architectural process. She, Sirén and Jillian Jones, director of advancement and now the deputy director, helped lead the fundraising to a successful conclusion.

Sirén, in addition to being the director of an art museum responsible for managing the staff, the collection, exhibitions and acquisitions, needed to add the unofficial titles of construction manager and fundraiser, leading him to travel to Europe to seek out donors.

“While the challenges that this project faced could never have been planned for, the vision never faltered,” Jacobs said.

The fundraising covered the $195 million construction cost and raised an additional $35 million for an endowment.

Former board chairs and museum directors are thrilled by what’s been accomplished with the new Gundlach Building, restoration of the 1905 building and reimagining of the 1962 building.

“It’s so impressive how they restored the existing buildings inside and out,” Zemsky said. “I’m also impressed by the new Town Square concept, and their focus on being more welcoming to the community.”

“It’s going to put Buffalo back on the map in a way it hasn’t been for quite a while,” Hyde said.

“It’s great to see, after 22 years, that the vision that happened with the board has been realized in a way that I couldn’t envision being any better,” Grachos added. “It’s just such a feather in the cap for Buffalo at large.”

