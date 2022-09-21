 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The 2023 Decorators' Show House is the St. Patrick's Friary in Larkinville

  • Updated
  • 0
St. Patrick Friary - Decorators' Show House

The St. Patrick's Friary house at 102 Seymour St. in Buffalo Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The house will be the next Decorators' Show House.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News have announced that the 22nd Decorators' Show House is St. Patrick's Friary, 102 Seymour St.

The 2023 show house is scheduled to be open for public viewing June 3-24 after a transformation by area decorators.

The 20,070-square-foot friary was built in 1891 in the Hydraulics District of Buffalo.

According to a news release, the historic Hydraulics District "boasted several churches that served the area residents’ spiritual needs. The Friary was once part of a larger complex of buildings that sat adjacent to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (now demolished), a parish largely made up of Irish immigrants. The Friary stands tall in the neighborhood with 3½ stories built of Medina sandstone. Original stained-glass windows and architectural details remain throughout the building."

A “sneak peek” of the undecorated home is scheduled for March 4-5 and March 11-12. More information will be available on the Junior League of Buffalo’s website at buffalo.jl.org.

Area decorators will be invited to a “bidding day” at the show house on Nov. 4 to start the process of submitting design proposals for rooms and spaces. Decorators interested in participating can contact Kelsey Habermehl at Kelcd21@gmail.com or Eileen Hall at Eileenbhall@gmail.com.

Decorators’ Show House is a community fundraiser presented by the Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News that takes place every other year. The biennial event has raised more than $4.4 million to date.

The Grace Millard Knox House, 800 Delaware Ave., was the site of the 21st Decorators’ Show House, which was open Aug. 21-Sept. 18. It raised $315,000, which will be awarded to a community organization later this year.

Home & Style editor

I write about decorating, gardening, fashion, DIY projects and entertaining for the Home & Style section. We feature many residences throughout Western New York. Interviewing people about their homes and gardens is a favorite part of my beat.

