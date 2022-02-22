 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The 2021 Decorators' Show House raised $315,000 for community
The 2021 Decorators' Show House raised $315,000 for community

Exterior view

The exterior of the 2021 Decorators' Show House, photographed a few days before its opening Aug. 21.

 John Hickey

The 2021 Decorators’ Show House, held late last summer, raised $315,000 for a community grant, the Junior League of Buffalo, in partnership with The Buffalo News, has announced.

Later this year, the grant application will be available for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit agencies in Buffalo and Western New York.

Decorators’ Show House is a community fundraiser presented by the Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News that takes place every other year. The biennial event has raised more than $4.5 million to date.

The Grace Millard Knox House, 800 Delaware Ave., was the site of the 21st Decorators’ Show House. It was open for public viewing Aug. 21-Sept. 18 and featured about 40 rooms and spaces decorated by local design professionals.

Some of the previous Show House proceeds recipients include: Chestnut Ridge Conservancy – A Playground for All; Westminster Economic Development Initiative Inc. (WEDI) – West Side Bazaar; Torn Space Theater; Massachusetts Avenue Project; Jericho Road Ministries;  Martin House Restoration Corporation; and other local nonprofit organizations.

