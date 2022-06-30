The 11 Day Power Play gets ready to wrap up another year of fighting cancer through hockey and friendship

Jim Richmond drove two and a half hours from Oswego County to volunteer at the 11 Day Power Play.

Rather, he drove that far for the purpose of "picking on people.”

When he noticed Mike Lesakowski, one of the event’s founders, had the number 4 on the back of his jersey – not the 11 that everyone else had – Richmond recalled telling him that someday, he would be good enough to get an 11.

Richmond’s reputation as the event jokester is one of the many facets of camaraderie at the cancer-fighting fundraising event.

Seven months after raising $2.1 million for local cancer research and programs and being recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest hockey game ever played, the annual event is back. Through Sunday, nearly 250 volunteers and 2,000 players will participate in the sixth year of the event, with the players on the ice in three-hour, around-the-clock shifts in LECOM Harborcenter.

Since 2017, the event has raised more than $7.3 million to fight cancer and support the people who are fighting the disease. As of Wednesday, this year's event had raised close to $1.2 million.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Lesakowski family had to get creative. After they slept in an RV in 2020 and an office space in 2021, they’re finally back to staying in a hotel as the event takes place in an indoor rink once again.

“It’s certainly much more luxurious to stay in a hotel and not be on such a stringent schedule,” Mike Lesakowski said.

Power Play’s beneficiaries, Make-A-Wish Western New York, Camp Good Days and Special Times and The Roswell Park & Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program, typically receive about 80% of the earnings, said Amy Lesakowski, Mike's wife and a co-founder of the event.

“Traveling outside of Buffalo if you are struggling with cancer can be really hard on families, really expensive for families to travel. So, we want to support our local cancer hospitals so that we can take care of people right here in Western New York,” she said.

In its six-year run, the 11 Day Power Play has established a steady base with many returning players. This year, however, the event saw an increase in new faces, with about 25% of the teams enrolled being new, she said.

When players walk into their locker room, they receive gifts including a name plate, snack bag and participation magnet, followed by a pizza party after their shift, Amy Lesakowski said.

“We really pride ourselves on making it the best experience for our players. So, we treat them like professional athletes,” she added.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The players are encouraged to write on a wall of wisdom, leaving behind encouraging messages for the next team stepping onto the rink.

Not all players know how to express their emotions verbally, but Amy Lesakowski said she can see some of them quietly writing away on the wall after a shift.

While both men and women can play on a team, there are two teams solely made up of women —Stampede and Buffalo Sabrettes. Cheryl Dobinski, captain of Stampede, said she enjoys the rivalry with the other women’s team.

In fact, the friendships and friendly competition are always the highlight of Dobinski’s time.

“I feel like the world is so divided right now and when everybody’s here, we’re all on the same team, even though we’re playing against each other,” she said.

After her best friend died of breast cancer six years ago, she began participating in the event. Dobinski, who has played hockey for 43 years, believes playing is the least she can do to help put an end to cancer.

Richmond also said he was drawn to the event because he lost his wife to cancer.

“I love kids, I hate cancer. This is the perfect thing,” he added.

The community’s generosity is overwhelming in the best way, Mike Lesakowski said.

“It can’t be overstated that we live in such a generous community, whether it be for cancer causes or coming together as a community for unfortunate reasons, like the recent shooting,” he said, referring to how he sees community members writing checks or volunteering on a daily basis.

After this year’s event concludes, Amy and Mike Lesakowski will take one or two weeks off, then, proceed with planning the 2023 11 Day Power Play.

When the event reaches its 11th day, Amy Lesakowski is looking forward to doing it all again next year, to find new ways of engaging people and adding excitement to the event.

The reason is simple, she said: “My husband and I always say, ‘We’re not stopping until cancer is gone.' ”

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.