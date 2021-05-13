'That was very easy': Parents find plenty of slots for their kids to get their shots

Joshua Feinstein of Buffalo had no problem getting both his kids appointments for the UB South Clinic, he said as his kids, Gabriela, 13, and Elias, 12, played on their cellphones in the post-vaccination observation area.

"I just went to the state 'Am I Eligible?' site and there were plenty of appointments," the father said. "That was very easy."

With wide availability of vaccines and plateauing demand, many clinics were even allowing walk-ins.

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children 12 to 17 – but there's plenty of availability throughout Western New York. It's not yet known when vaccines will be available to children under 12, although testing is underway.

Here's where Pfizer shots are available:

• New York State-run facilities are offering Pfizer shots. The clinics at University at Buffalo South Campus and the Niagara Falls Convention Center both have lots of appointments available as of 10 a.m. Thursday through the next couple of weeks. Both sites also welcome walk-ins. Register at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.