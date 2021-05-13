'That was very easy': Parents find plenty of slots for their kids to get their shots

At 6 a.m. Thursday, hours after the federal and state government signed off on allowing children between the ages of 12 and 15 to get the Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19, Brandie Pietrantoni of Orchard Park got on her computer.
Within moments, she found an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine for her 15-year-old son at the University at Buffalo South Campus mass vaccination site for later that same morning.
"Super easy," she said as she left the clinic with her son, who is her youngest child, and the last in their family to get vaccinated.
Michael said he was especially excited for one prospect of post-vaccinated life: "Go to the Bills game."
Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the use of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 12. New York's health officials quickly followed suit.
"I accepted their recommendation and am authorizing all providers enrolled in the NYS Covid-19 vaccination program to expand eligibility for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to people in the 12-15 age group, effective immediately," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement Wednesday night.
Appointments were opened up to that age group overnight Wednesday and many parents who had participated in the mad scramble for vaccines earlier this year and had to wait weeks if not months for their shots were able to get appointments for their kids instantaneously.
Joshua Feinstein of Buffalo had no problem getting both his kids appointments for the UB South Clinic, he said as his kids, Gabriela, 13, and Elias, 12, played on their cellphones in the post-vaccination observation area.
"I just went to the state 'Am I Eligible?' site and there were plenty of appointments," the father said. "That was very easy."
With wide availability of vaccines and plateauing demand, many clinics were even allowing walk-ins.
Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children 12 to 17 – but there's plenty of availability throughout Western New York. It's not yet known when vaccines will be available to children under 12, although testing is underway.
Here's where Pfizer shots are available:
• New York State-run facilities are offering Pfizer shots. The clinics at University at Buffalo South Campus and the Niagara Falls Convention Center both have lots of appointments available as of 10 a.m. Thursday through the next couple of weeks. Both sites also welcome walk-ins. Register at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
• Pharmacies. Many pharmacies in the region have doses of Pfizer available right now. The CDC's vaccine finder website, vaccines.gov, is an easy way to find an array of locations including drugstores and government-run sites near you. Plug in your ZIP code, the distance you're willing to travel and then the kind of vaccine you're looking for.
• Erie County Medical Center has opened up its vaccine clinic to 12- to 15-year-olds. "Walk-in vaccines are available, but the general public can also schedule a vaccine by visiting https://www.ecmc.edu/health-services-and-doctors/covid-19/ecmc-covid-19-vaccine-center," a statement from ECMC said. The shots are being given on the ground floor of the hospital at 462 Grider St. Park in Lot C.
• Niagara County expanded its five Pfizer clinics to allow anyone over 12 to get a vaccine. In addition, the county is holding clinics at schools.
May 18 – Barker Jr Sr High School Gym
May 20 – Wilson High School
May 25 – Lewiston Porter Community Resource Center
May 27 – Newfane Middle School
June 9 – Harry F. Abate Elementary School
The school clinics will all be held from 9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. Details for Niagara County vaccination clinics can be found at niagaracounty.com. For those with no internet access, call 211 or 1-888-696-9211.
• The Erie County Health Department is holding a clinic for children 12-17 at Springville High School Auditorium, 90 North Buffalo St. on May 18. Register at https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=C1C053291DB40334E0530A6C7C154AD9.
Also, the Amherst, Clarence, Sweet Home and Williamsville school districts, in partnership with Daemen College and the Erie County Health Department, announced they will hold a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination clinic in mid-May and early June for students who are 12 or older.
Pfizer clinics are scheduled beginning May 15 at Southside Elementary, May 18 at Springville High School, May 19 at SUNY Erie Community College North and May 22 at SUNY ECC North, SUNY ECC South, MST Prep and McKinley High School.
Maki Becker