Tests show private wells in Mayville not contaminated

Testing of private wells in Mayville shows that they are not contaminated with the chemical that forced the village to issue a do-not-drink advisory last month for customers who have village water service, Chautauqua County Public Health Director Christine Schuyler reported.

The testing of 25 wells was conducted Dec. 19 by the Chautauqua County Health Department, the State Department of Health and the State Department of Environment Conservation. Results were received late last week.

The tests showed that none of them had high levels of six Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), including PFNA, which was found in village water.

“These results are great news,” Schuyler said. “They show that private wells within one mile of the village’s contaminated wells are PFAS-free, suggesting that private wells further out are also PFAS-free."

Mayville’s water advisory was issued Dec. 10 and continued in effect until Dec. 24, after a new well was brought online and the water system was flushed. Sampling now shows village water is safe to drink, Schuyler said.

