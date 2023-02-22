Testing of water in Lake Erie and the Niagara River shows no signs of the hazardous chemicals that leaked into streams in Ohio following the train derailment earlier this month, according to the Erie County Water Authority.

The authority announced that following the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, it began daily sampling and testing of water from the lake and river and from treated water supplies. The testing was done in conjunction with the Erie County Health Department and County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

The samples were tested for the chemicals involved in the Ohio disaster, including vinyl chloride.

No effect in Western New York from the Ohio train derailment, officials say State officials said air and water monitoring have not revealed any impacts here, 160 miles northeast of the derailment.

"All testing results for these chemicals through Monday, Feb. 20, have shown 'non-detected' in ECWA's source water and treated water supplies," the authority said in a press release.

The authority noted last week in a tweet that East Palestine's watershed flows southwest toward the Mississippi River, and is geographically isolated from Lake Erie's watershed.

The testing was done to provide additional assurance to customers that no evidence exists of the migration of the chemicals to the local water system, the authority said.

The authority monitors its treated water supply daily, and said it will continue to test its source water and treated water supplies "for the foreseeable future" while monitoring the ongoing situation in Ohio.

Since the derailment Feb. 3, residents in East Palestine have complained of skin rashes and feeling ill, and more than 3,000 fish died in local waterways.