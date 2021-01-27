Tesla's solar energy business is bouncing back

Tesla, which had intentionally starved its solar energy business of resources while it struggled to launch its Model 3 electric vehicle, had seen its solar energy business dwindle to a seven-year low during the summer, as Covid-19 restrictions further hampered deployments.

Before the Covid-19 outbreak, Tesla had predicted that its solar energy deployments would rise by 50% this year, breaking a steep and prolonged decline since the electric vehicle maker acquired the business from SolarCity in November 2016. Instead, 2020 deployments grew by 17% to 205-megawatts of generating capacity.

Tesla last year cut prices on its conventional rooftop solar to a level the company said is about 30% lower than the national average. That reduced the payback period to six years on a large rooftop system in California, which requires rooftop solar on all new construction. A 4-kilowatt rooftop solar system now costs a little more than $6,000 after federal incentives.

Tesla said it deployed 86 megawatts of generating capacity during the fourth quarter, up 59% from 54 megawatts a year ago and 51% more than the 57 megawatts it deployed during the third quarter of this year.