Terry Pegula's net worth increases in Forbes' annual billionaires list

The Sabres fired General Manager Jason Botterill and 22 members of the hockey operations department in June and Pegula said the organization would keep with three words in mind going forward: "effective, efficient and economic."

At the time, Pegula disputed there was a "financial situation," impacting PSE.

"There is no financial situation," Terry Pegula told reporters. "I don't know where that rumor started. If you look at every oil and gas company, which is our core business outside sports, they're all — you might use the word — hurting. But we don't have any debt on our oil and gas business."

Sabres and Bills president Kim Pegula noted that they were not the only sports owners looking at how their operations run amid the challenges of the pandemic.

The Pegulas bought the Sabres for $189 million in 2011 and the Bills for $1.4 billion in 2014.

According to Forbes' annual NHL team valuations, the Sabres are worth $385 million, despite operating an annual loss of $11 million. According to Forbes' NFL list, the Bills are worth $2.05 billion with an operating income of $73 million.